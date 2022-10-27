REGULAR UPDATE : HOLY PURGE CONTROLLER SUPPORT + PATCH UPDATE

SHOW US YOUR SUPPORT!

NEW FEATURES

Full In-Game Controller support

[Menu Navigation support will come next update]

[Menu Navigation support will come next update] New QuickSlot Inventory

[QuickSlot Short Cut Keybinds via 1 - 5 Keys, + Hold Keys to Drop Items]

No need to access Inventory Menu via Mouse, a requested feature for smoother horror gameplay

PATCH LIST

GamePad Updates

Added GamePad Sensitivity Setting

Added GamePad Invert Y Support

Added GamePad Sprint Toggle Feature

Added GamePad D-Pad QuickSlot Shortcuts Feature [Hold to Drop Items]

Inventory Updates

Added Inventory Slot Number References

Added Inventory Slot Keyboard Shortcuts [1 - 5]

Added Inventory Auto Consume Health/Rosary [When Selected]

Village Health Potion Modified to use 1 Inventory Slot [GamePad Support]

Inventory Weight Limitations reduced/removed

[This should remove no space for items with empty slots available]

[This should remove no space for items with empty slots available] Removed Village Storage Containers [For GamePad Support]

Removed WindMill Crafting Table [Slow and Confusing for Horror Players]

Added Village Crafter Support [Women will now trade you Candles for Pumpkins]

Quality of Life Updates

Using Weapon [Holy Crosses or VideoCamera] Not affected By Sprint Anymore

[This addresses the problem where players feel the cross does not work]

[This addresses the problem where players feel the cross does not work] Objectives for Exorcist Map Simplified [More Concise]

Fixed Localization Support Issues [Some Objectives were not converted]

Item Outline Distance Doubled [Easier to Find Items in Maps]

Added Silver Shine to Silver Cross to spot them easier

Adjusted Reaper getting Stuck Issues

Increase Wounded Speed from 100 to 250 [Help find medic faster]

New Tutorial Keybind Reference Page

Exorcist Map Performance Optimized

WORK IN PROGRESS LIST

FOV BUG

4K WIDESCREEN SUPPORT

EQUIP/UNEQUIP ITEMS FASTER

OCCASIONAL CLIENT-SIDE FAILS TO REVEAL RITUAL ITEMS

SPRINT ICON

IMPORTANT

You may need to Delete your Holy Purge Save Game Folder to allow for a smooth GamePad transition.

Save Game Folder is located in C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Local\HolyPurge

Thanks to everyone who reports bugs and makes suggestions and to all reviewers who include constructive feedback. More Bugs + Fixes Coming Next Update Patch. Hope you enjoy the new update.

