REGULAR UPDATE : HOLY PURGE CONTROLLER SUPPORT + PATCH UPDATE

GAME UPDATE # V 1.3.7
NEW FEATURES
- Full In-Game Controller support
[Menu Navigation support will come next update]
- New QuickSlot Inventory
[QuickSlot Short Cut Keybinds via 1 - 5 Keys, + Hold Keys to Drop Items]
No need to access Inventory Menu via Mouse, a requested feature for smoother horror gameplay
PATCH LIST
GamePad Updates
- Added GamePad Sensitivity Setting
- Added GamePad Invert Y Support
- Added GamePad Sprint Toggle Feature
- Added GamePad D-Pad QuickSlot Shortcuts Feature [Hold to Drop Items]
Inventory Updates
- Added Inventory Slot Number References
- Added Inventory Slot Keyboard Shortcuts [1 - 5]
- Added Inventory Auto Consume Health/Rosary [When Selected]
- Village Health Potion Modified to use 1 Inventory Slot [GamePad Support]
- Inventory Weight Limitations reduced/removed
[This should remove no space for items with empty slots available]
- Removed Village Storage Containers [For GamePad Support]
- Removed WindMill Crafting Table [Slow and Confusing for Horror Players]
- Added Village Crafter Support [Women will now trade you Candles for Pumpkins]
Quality of Life Updates
- Using Weapon [Holy Crosses or VideoCamera] Not affected By Sprint Anymore
[This addresses the problem where players feel the cross does not work]
- Objectives for Exorcist Map Simplified [More Concise]
- Fixed Localization Support Issues [Some Objectives were not converted]
- Item Outline Distance Doubled [Easier to Find Items in Maps]
- Added Silver Shine to Silver Cross to spot them easier
- Adjusted Reaper getting Stuck Issues
- Increase Wounded Speed from 100 to 250 [Help find medic faster]
- New Tutorial Keybind Reference Page
- Exorcist Map Performance Optimized
WORK IN PROGRESS LIST
- FOV BUG
- 4K WIDESCREEN SUPPORT
- EQUIP/UNEQUIP ITEMS FASTER
- OCCASIONAL CLIENT-SIDE FAILS TO REVEAL RITUAL ITEMS
- SPRINT ICON
IMPORTANT
You may need to Delete your Holy Purge Save Game Folder to allow for a smooth GamePad transition.
Save Game Folder is located in C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Local\HolyPurge
Thanks to everyone who reports bugs and makes suggestions and to all reviewers who include constructive feedback. More Bugs + Fixes Coming Next Update Patch. Hope you enjoy the new update.
