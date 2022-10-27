Hello Everyone, were pushing out another patch to fix a couple small bugs we've found as well as some further balancing, and some QoL changes.
- Reduced Large and Medium Peek-a-boo HP
- Reduced Large and Medium Peek-a-boo Speed
- Tweaked Peek-a-boo navigation
- Increased Brightness in Peek-a-boo Dollhouse
- Reduced player passive light intensity in Peek-a-boo Dollhouse and Moldy House
- Seers will now despawn if near a door when the door becomes barricaded
- Reduced Barnabee Speed
- Increased Player Speed in Barnabee Dollhouse
- Fixed some missing collisions
- Stopped interaction crosshair from showing on wrong objects
- Moved basement key to a more noticeable location
- Moved Art Contest Newspaper in order to make it easier to grab
- Added text popups to interactables
- A few other small bug fixes
We will continue to monitor the game for any more bugs and necessary balancing.
Stay Spooky everyone, and have fun.
Changed files in this update