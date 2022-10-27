 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ClayTown Horror update for 27 October 2022

1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9810899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone, were pushing out another patch to fix a couple small bugs we've found as well as some further balancing, and some QoL changes.

  • Reduced Large and Medium Peek-a-boo HP
  • Reduced Large and Medium Peek-a-boo Speed
  • Tweaked Peek-a-boo navigation
  • Increased Brightness in Peek-a-boo Dollhouse
  • Reduced player passive light intensity in Peek-a-boo Dollhouse and Moldy House
  • Seers will now despawn if near a door when the door becomes barricaded
  • Reduced Barnabee Speed
  • Increased Player Speed in Barnabee Dollhouse
  • Fixed some missing collisions
  • Stopped interaction crosshair from showing on wrong objects
  • Moved basement key to a more noticeable location
  • Moved Art Contest Newspaper in order to make it easier to grab
  • Added text popups to interactables
  • A few other small bug fixes

We will continue to monitor the game for any more bugs and necessary balancing.
Stay Spooky everyone, and have fun.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1771781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link