Hello Everyone, were pushing out another patch to fix a couple small bugs we've found as well as some further balancing, and some QoL changes.

Reduced Large and Medium Peek-a-boo HP

Reduced Large and Medium Peek-a-boo Speed

Tweaked Peek-a-boo navigation

Increased Brightness in Peek-a-boo Dollhouse

Reduced player passive light intensity in Peek-a-boo Dollhouse and Moldy House

Seers will now despawn if near a door when the door becomes barricaded

Reduced Barnabee Speed

Increased Player Speed in Barnabee Dollhouse

Fixed some missing collisions

Stopped interaction crosshair from showing on wrong objects

Moved basement key to a more noticeable location

Moved Art Contest Newspaper in order to make it easier to grab

Added text popups to interactables

A few other small bug fixes

We will continue to monitor the game for any more bugs and necessary balancing.

Stay Spooky everyone, and have fun.