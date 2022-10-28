 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 28 October 2022

Patch 1.01n

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 1.01n

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed the bug with Wyanna model in cutscene in Dragonfire fortress
  • Fixed the bug with sprinting while flying
  • Fixed geometry issues in few caves
  • Fixed charisma check in In Snake's coil quest
  • Fixed couple bugs with building in dungeons mode
  • Fixed bug with collision of spiders in Royal mine
  • Fixed bug with Zegrath falling out of platform
  • Fixed few interface bugs
  • Fixed issues with categories and putting items to player chests
  • Fixed bug with world event of fish gathering for monastery
  • Fixed waterfall sound bug on start cutscene
  • Fixed bug with King's sword VFX
  • Fixed few bugs with expeditions

Changes:

  • Armor hardening now also adds physical damage absorb
  • Damage numbers will now be added to each other, if there is too much hits over time (for example poisons or any dots)
  • Added an option to stop character if any interface window is open (accessibility option)
  • Cooking doesnt require intellect anymore

Controller support improvements:

  • You can now control companions by using RB+LB
  • Fixed companions abilities tooltips in companion window
  • Added an option to zoom player camera

Thank you for your support!

