Patch 1.01n

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 1.01n
Bug fixes:
- Fixed the bug with Wyanna model in cutscene in Dragonfire fortress
- Fixed the bug with sprinting while flying
- Fixed geometry issues in few caves
- Fixed charisma check in In Snake's coil quest
- Fixed couple bugs with building in dungeons mode
- Fixed bug with collision of spiders in Royal mine
- Fixed bug with Zegrath falling out of platform
- Fixed few interface bugs
- Fixed issues with categories and putting items to player chests
- Fixed bug with world event of fish gathering for monastery
- Fixed waterfall sound bug on start cutscene
- Fixed bug with King's sword VFX
- Fixed few bugs with expeditions
Changes:
- Armor hardening now also adds physical damage absorb
- Damage numbers will now be added to each other, if there is too much hits over time (for example poisons or any dots)
- Added an option to stop character if any interface window is open (accessibility option)
- Cooking doesnt require intellect anymore
Controller support improvements:
- You can now control companions by using RB+LB
- Fixed companions abilities tooltips in companion window
- Added an option to zoom player camera
Thank you for your support!
