Patch 1.01n

Build 9810762 · Last edited 28 October 2022

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 1.01n

Bug fixes:

Fixed the bug with Wyanna model in cutscene in Dragonfire fortress

Fixed the bug with sprinting while flying

Fixed geometry issues in few caves

Fixed charisma check in In Snake's coil quest

Fixed couple bugs with building in dungeons mode

Fixed bug with collision of spiders in Royal mine

Fixed bug with Zegrath falling out of platform

Fixed few interface bugs

Fixed issues with categories and putting items to player chests

Fixed bug with world event of fish gathering for monastery

Fixed waterfall sound bug on start cutscene

Fixed bug with King's sword VFX

Fixed few bugs with expeditions

Changes:

Armor hardening now also adds physical damage absorb

Damage numbers will now be added to each other, if there is too much hits over time (for example poisons or any dots)

Added an option to stop character if any interface window is open (accessibility option)

Cooking doesnt require intellect anymore

Controller support improvements:

You can now control companions by using RB+LB

Fixed companions abilities tooltips in companion window

Added an option to zoom player camera

Thank you for your support!

