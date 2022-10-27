EA released: Roadmap

EA released.
Now the Early access version is available, there is still a lot of work to do. This is the roadmap for the upcoming updates:
- Improve city and landscape in general. Adding cars on the roads, civilians walking and add more props in the city.
- Skill improvement, the punch skill should be a able to be activated during flight without stopping the player.
- Enemy unit generation. Humans will have energy producers, resource gathering that will affect how many units are generated. You will need to attack the infrastructure to limit their capacity to attack you.
- Swim: Right now there is no difference between being underwater or on land, except for the visual. A swimming system should be developed.
- New ocean visuals, I am using the default UE5 water system. It does not have the best quality.
- Skill tree with improvements for both the ship and the player.
- Some destructible buildings.
- New enemy units: Submarine, aircraft carrier, tank, and robotic soldier with jetpack. This last one should be able to follow you while flying.