 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lovely Planet Remix update for 27 October 2022

Update 37

Share · View all patches · Build 9810554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ASCEND!

Update 37 is finally here! Fortress Vol. 2 is now playable with 9 levels and a brand new track on the OST! Infiltrate the heart of the floating fortress under the cover of a stormy night armed with your trusty burst-fire semi-automatic and boots that let you dash through the air!

Lovely Planet Remix released almost a year ago now. We've come a long way since the launch and I hope you've enjoyed the game and all the new content we've seen so far!

I'm not too certain of where we might be going next but this should be the last update of the year. I want to thank everyone for being a part of this journey 💖 All of your feedback from the the beta, the reviews, the streams and all the help with the community - I deeply appreciate the effort and contribution 🙏

See you on the leaderboards 🙌

☯️

Changed files in this update

Lovely Planet Remix WIN Depot 1604781
  • Loading history…
Lovely Planet Remix OSX Depot Depot 1604782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link