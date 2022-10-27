ASCEND!

Update 37 is finally here! Fortress Vol. 2 is now playable with 9 levels and a brand new track on the OST! Infiltrate the heart of the floating fortress under the cover of a stormy night armed with your trusty burst-fire semi-automatic and boots that let you dash through the air!

Lovely Planet Remix released almost a year ago now. We've come a long way since the launch and I hope you've enjoyed the game and all the new content we've seen so far!

I'm not too certain of where we might be going next but this should be the last update of the year. I want to thank everyone for being a part of this journey 💖 All of your feedback from the the beta, the reviews, the streams and all the help with the community - I deeply appreciate the effort and contribution 🙏

See you on the leaderboards 🙌

☯️