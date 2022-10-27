Version 0.3.83 Patch Note

CAUTION! This patch notes has been helped by Google Translator and may have misrepresentations. I will ask the translator to refine the sentence later.

Hello. I am a developer.

1. The changes in this 0.3.83 build are as follows.

Battle Balance Adjustment: The amount of stat increase that was increased by up to 60% per level up has been adjusted to 30%.

Stage drop-table adjustments: One type of drop item has been increased, and the drop rate of equipment has been increased from 15% to 25%.

Battle UI/UX has been improved a lot.

Regarding the sound effect of the base, it has been changed to play only once upon entering.

‘Autosave 2’ has been changed to be saved only when winning.

2. The update policy for some urgent issues is as follows.

Unit shortcut: Unit that can be selected using a numeric shortcut key. We plan to implement and update it ASAP.

Improved equipment tier icon: We plan to change the color of the icon on the back of the equipment to make it easier to distinguish the equipment tiers.

Item Acquisition: We plan to make it easier to obtain. There is no confirmed direction yet, but it will be decided and reflected after discussion within the team.

The problem that the shield falls out of the slot without saying a word when holding a large weapon when equipped with equipment: We will try to find a better direction by thinking about improvements.

Multiple equipment disassembly: We plan to modify and support UI/UX.

The difference between acquired goods in a stage and actual acquired goods: Currently, the criteria obtained when clearing at the same level are displayed. We will modify the part shown in the UI to show actual figures.

In addition, we carefully read all reviews, and we plan to continuously improve in the future .

3. The schedule for November is as follows.

In the first week of November, there will be update for convenience .

After that, Chapter 4 will be updated around mid-late November. This is subject to change according to the translation schedule.

As of now, it is addition of Tier 3 units will be made with the Chapter 5 update.

As soon as the schedule is confirmed, we will share it through the patch notes.

4. Closing remarks

Thank you for your interest in our game.

If you have any problems or bugs in this patch, please let us know in the comments or leave them on the forum.

We hope that all users who play our game have a happy day.

Thank you