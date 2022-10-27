Hello Explorers!

Wow, I am so excited to share this build with you! It's been a long time coming and I'm absolutely thrilled we're here. As you may know, we've been pushing many builds out on the Experimental Branch in recent months. After gathering a huge amount of invaluable feedback from our community we are now releasing this update to all! From myself and all involved, I give you The Story Update!

Story Mode



Story mode takes you on a solo adventure to discover the mysteries of the Phoenix Team and your attempt to rescue Mission Specialist Dawkins. Along the way you will fight for survival that will take you across the world, deep underground, and into space.



Crafting abilities unlock through a progression in this mode, and you are rewarded with new crafting abilities as you traverse through the adventure.

Your System Computer narrates missions and provides tips and explanations for you as you go.

Complete Missions



Missions and objectives have been added throughout to give a full experience from start to finish.

Repair Design



All repairables in the Story Mode have now been properly set and designed based on progression, mineral hardness, Cyptex availability, and numerous other factors to ensure a smooth and realistic experience.

Phoenix Team Voice Logs



Find clues and logs of Phoenix Team members spread across the world as you search for the survivors. These clues will be vital for your own survival.

Cryptex Blueprints in Story Mode



We resurrected an idea we had years ago and finally added it to the game in a meaningful way. Cyptex disks c

Survival Challenge



A mode we’ve had planned internally for a long time, essentially a “Naked and Afraid” style mode where you choose a planet and starting gear and see how long you can last. Again, this is a first pass and we’ll likely add a leaderboard and permadeath to this mode - maybe even some fun contests!

As in Story Mode, crafting abilities are unlocked through mission completions and discoveries.

Creative Mode



The creative character selection now gets its own mode and now has the ability to choose a starting planet!

Main Menu Overhaul



Single Player mode selection.



Multiplayer mode selection.

Inching ever closer to our final Main Menu, this update features our new mode selection panels and improved character selection, management, and creation tools. We’re also inching closer to having each class more meaningful, which will continue to get refined as we go.

Starting Worlds for Public Servers



Now each server will have its own starting world, giving more variety and challenge.

Terrain Deformation

Large structure building has never been better with simple but powerful terrain deformation. Finally, you can build a sprawling base without the worry of hills and inclines stunting your build plans. Note this only applies to large structures - many smaller utilities and huts will just sit on top of terrain.









First Person Animations



This was a ton of work, but we now have some nice animations and FX in first person. Patching your suite has never looked better or been more immersive.

Third Person Animations



Building, crafting, eating, healing, even gathering liquid are now fully displayed through beautiful animations and sound FX.

Water Interaction



Step through and splash in the bodies of liquid. Creatures act in the liquid too!

Plant Interaction



Walking through plants now has animation and sound giving more immersion to the experience.

More Map Features



Back by popular demand we added in the filtering feature to allow for searching for minerals by type. Also, type is now listed by hardness instead of density for to better align with your gear capabilities.







Geysers and Liquids have also been added to the Map features.

Sound Mastering



A lot of time went into cleaning up all the beeps and chimes in the UI, making the sound more balanced and focusing on real world sounds for immersion as opposed to sci fi beeps and buzzes.

System Computer Voice

Speaking of sound, we have our final System Computer voice implemented and she sounds great! Missions are also given through the System voice.

Build Goal Management



A hotly requested feature, now you can add to your build goal to create an overall shopping list.

Dynamic Suit Readings



The Scientist Class backpack has been outfitted with the latest tech to display your vitals directly on the suit itself. Suit Breach, Oxygen Amount, and Health amount are now all displayed dynamically on the back of your suit.

3rd Person Animations

Player movement animations such as run, sprint, stop, strafe, and idle are properly animated and smoothed for a much more polished 3rd person experience. The Melee stance has also been removed.

Camera Zooming



Right clicking in game will zoom in and view the environment in both first and third person modes.

Physically Based Creatures



Months in the making, I am proud to introduce our first creature to receive the new AI treatment. What does "Physically Based AI" entail? It means that the creature is treated and processed as a physics object, with all the forces and collisions in the world correctly acting correctly upon it.



What does Physically Based Creatures get us? Creatures will now properly respect defensive walls, structures, utilities and anything that has collision. Creatures can now even be run over by vehicles! Also, no longer restricted to the Pathfinding Navmesh, creatures can now traverse anywhere in the world. It also means we can eventually remove the nav meshes - a huge optimization and will lead to us being able to continue with ground deformation when building large structures.



In addition to driving these creatures by physics, the actual behaviors have also been updated. Larvae will sprint at you when coming in for an attack, circle your base, and back away quickly. They've become feisty little buggers, and this AI system is far more easily expanded and less error prone than solutions we've used in the past.



Creatures are also spawned more at night, creating a "explore by day, defend by night" feeling.

Oxygen Matters Now, A Lot



Automatic replenishing of Oxygen has been moved to a Suit Attachment. This adds value to the attachment while doing something critical to gameplay - you will now be very "tethered" to your base. You will need to really plan your expeditions, going further and further with each stage of your journey. This also adds lots of value to vehicles.

Pod Crash and Furnace Now Give Oxygen



To balance the Oxygen usage, the crashed Pod contains two tanks on board that can be forever used to refill some oxygen. Once you build a Furnace, it refills your oxygen even more. Of course, once you have a HAB or enclosed vehicles like the Rover oxygen will be fully replenished.



Overall, we find this gives much more of a feeling of being in space, on another planet, and adds lots of interesting strategy.

Mission Refinements



The opening missions have been tweaked to reflect the various changes and tweaks to the balancing. More tweaking will continue as we go, eventually going into the later "levels" of the game.

Durability is Much More of A Thing



Durability balancing, screen indications, and Repair Tables have all been adjusted to create a feeling of being mindful of your gear and the Maintenace of it. This also reinforces the feeling of safety when back at the base, providing a chance to refill oxygen, fix up your gear, and reinforce your base from attacks.

Workbench Can Now Repair By Default



To balance the updated durability system, repairing has been added to the Workbench inherently. The Repair Table is still an upgrade, and now does even more repairing per repair usage, adding a time saving value to the upgrade.

Discovery Harvesting Yields Are Now Unlocked



Keeping the act of Discovering by interacting for the first time, we went ahead and removed the locks per weapon type to allow for strategy when approaching a plant or creature. Using various weapons and tools will yield different resources, and it makes sense that as a scientific explorer this information would be included in the discovery.

Dust Storms Now Damage Structures



Furthering the feeling of maintenance and the shelter of your base, along with pushing the vulnerability and dangers of survival on a distant planet, damage by weather pattern has been added. The dust storms on Proteus 2 now can damage your base objects, and Maintenace of these objects will be vital to your survival.



This also sets up possibilities for more skills and tool advantages, like being able to repair past 100% or being able to build objects that are impervious to storms.

Clearer Interactions





Just some nice quality of life displays to illustrate how much time until an action can occur, or how many objects left in a tree.



Lots of polish on the Character Select Screens across all the modes, along with clean up of the Options area.



Working with our community, the language files have been updated. As development occurs, new words need to be added to localization, so you still might see some words that remain in English. However, these will all be addressed by the time we leave Early Access.

Minor Balancing Throughout



Many minor balancing tweaks, for example Small Radar Dish range has been slightly expanded.

Salvaging System



We fixed the preventing of Salvaging by removing the ownership of the Salvaged item. This means that in all modes any Salvageable object found in the world is not owned by anyone, until of course, it is fully salvaged and made operational.

The progress of the Salvage is also now saved properly, meaning that the salving you have done will not be wasted if you leave the game mid salvage. This also removed a loophole where Salvageable objects become constant loot givers by cycling going to the title menu and back.

Single Player Saves



Single Player can now save at any time and will display a screenshot of your most recent save.

Multiplayer Saves



Multiplayer Save keeps the Automatic Save system, which records everything each player does at regular intervals.

Thousands of Minor Tweaks

Too much to list, but we’re sure you’ll notice as you play through the experience. Just hundreds and hundreds of tiny adjustments to dial in the final polish.













Change List

Added - missions in all modes except Creative

Added - Crab larvae sound

Added - Sound pass on Utilities

Added - Sound pass on Airlock

Added - Terrain Deformation

Added - Sound pass on Player movement

Added - Sound pass on Player voice sounds

Added - Sound pass on in game UI

Added - Sound pass on Main Menu UI

Added - Additive Build Goal

Added - third person animations

Added - first person animations

Added - Water interaction

Added - mission to get oxygen from pod

Added - system Computer voice to missions

Added - Plant interaction

Added - Gasses and liquids added to map

Added - Map filters by hardness

Added - Mouse over map icons shows type

Added - Dust storm damage logic added to not damage interior structures or objects behind terrain

Added - Progressive unlock system in Story mode of all crafting abilities and recipes

Added - Save Option from menu in Story and Creative mode

Added - Combat balance pass for early game weapons and creatures

Added - Sounds for drinking and eating

Added - Geyser sounds

Added - Giant worm has been added to some craters - mwa ha ha!

Added - Crafting Table UI expanded

Added - Skills and Stats are now on the same screen

Added - Patch Tape screen FX

Added - Sound and FX added to dismantle action

Added - Save game image added to confirm quit screens

Added - ground vignette in Main Menu for each world

Added - Saving and autosaving by mode

Added - Progressive crafting unlocks by mode

Added - Crafting Table progressive unlocks by mode

Added - opening shot in Story mode

Added - Ground Deformation

Added - support to remove grass when building

Added - Suit readouts to backpack for Scientist

Added - interaction context menu for Fabricated objects

Added - fade in and out during character select in Main Menu

Added - support to remove cursor when viewing characters in Menu

Added - support to removing cursor when navigating the map in Map mode

Added - support to adjust first person camera sway

Added - Foot IK interpolates in based on movement speed, reducing foot artifacts while climbing

Added - Water interaction

Added - Both camera modes can now zoom to see into the distance

Added - Footsteps now create dust

Added - cinematic camera shot of Pod destruction

Added - Time Stamp to Single Player Character Select Profiles

Added - Time Stamp to Private Universe Select Profiles

Added - Time Stamp to Public Universe Select Profiles

Added - Salvage Objects save in all modes properly

Added - build small satellite dish mission

Added - Oxygen replenishing feature to Workbench

Added - color coding to replenish triggers

Added - display to show how much time is remaining on cooldowns

Added - color coded info to harvesting amounts of plants and trees

Added - support for harvestable segments to be skinned

Added - support for crafting tables to have the option of repairing functionality

Added - support to get upgrade from buildable objects in code

Added - support for durability hit flash on item icons

Added - support to display quick slots when receiving a durability penalty

Added - Repair tables now display the amount of repair and modifier

Added - more intelligent creature spawning to allow balance frequency of encounters and difficulty

Added - support to spawn any creature from under the ground

Added - legacy AStar support to new AI behaviors

Added - proper hit stunning of creatures

Added - prop blood spawning when hitting creatures

Added - skinning support to consumable items

Added - skinning action to player control system

Added - further support for skinning creatures across weapon system

Added - debug support to display interface object

Added - player sounds for getting hurt in various ways

Added - grunt sound when taking damage from fall

Added - button down holding interface for crafting actions

Added - support to play skinning animations on creatures when harvesting

Added - support to flash durability penalty

Added - polished fading in and out throughout Main Menu

Added - gas to geysers for testing/developing modes

Added - support to properly record all structures in save game display

Added - support to properly record all utilities in save game display

Added - support to damage structures during weather patterns

Added - support to change brightness of stars based on location and time

Added - creature skinning animation in 3rd person

Added - structures and utilities icons to properly display in Avatar Selection screen

Added - Larvae animations

Added - upgraded blood FX to creature hits

Added - Story dialogue in the early part of the story adventure

Changed - Save System in Single Player Mode

Changed - Updated localization files

Changed - Updated Main Menu

Changed - Updated Character Select screen in Main Menu

Changed - Updated language interface in Options

Changed - Updated Options interface

Changed - Updated Key Binding interface

Changed - Updated Server Buttons in Main Menu

Changed - Updated Character Buttons in Main Menu

Changed - oxygen no longer replenished automatically

Changed - Improvements to Mission Interface

Changed - Improvements to inventory object icons

Changed - Updated terrain files

Changed - Rebalancing of crash site pod objects

Changed - Minor adjustments and fixes to some structures and vehicles

Changed - Small Satellite Dish now has a larger detection radius

Changed - Reordered intro missions slightly

Changed - Minor changes to recipes in Workbench

Changed - Forge required much less to build

Changed - Ghost and Sentry have been upgraded to retro fit the new AI system

Changed - Charred Alen Bits now give more nutrition

Changed - Oxygenator now can refill oxygen completely

Changed - Updated Larvae to new physically based AI

Changed - Updated Player to include all new systems

Changed - Updated repair table function to work with all systems

Changed - utility upgrades to build automatically and not need the blueprint interface

Changed - creature indicators to only display health when hit

Changed - Improved knockback on creatures

Changed - Improved death ragdoll on creatures

Changed - Increased durability usage when firing guns

Changed - Increased durability usage when repairing and salvaging

Changed - Balancing of player sound

Changed - Less player breathing in idle and low impact states

Changed - More player breathing sound when hurt or in danger

Changed - Increased heart sound during stamina penalty

Changed - Increased footstep sounds

Changed - Lessened amount of hunger and oxygen used when using melee weapons and chisels

Changed - balancing of durability rules

Changed - Set Player Leveling to have a more steep XP curve

Changed - mouse cursor to no longer turn off in map mode or in character rotation

Changed - Hut and Bed saving text to "Save Successful" instead of "Location Saved"

Changed - Improved 3rd person character animations

Changed - Improved starting and stopping in 3rd person

Changed - Audiomixer settings for player sounds

Changed - Updated soundtracks for all levels

Changed - Updated particle shaders

Changed - Updated blood shaders

Changed - Updated all Geyser Particle Systems

Changed - Updated grass shaders

Changed - Outlining is not more selective based on what mode or tool you are using

Changed - cleaned up always up redicle activations

Changed - updated suit breach overlay

Changed - Highlighting of objects is now more clear, based on if you have a tool equipped

Changed - Cleaned up Main Menu avatar load screen

Changed - First Person Bob values for less roll and more step movement

Changed - Hover IK is now smoother

Changed - version of Unity to latest LTS

Changed - Improved lighting and rendering in Proteus levels

Changed - Improved Proteus mine art

Changed - Cleaned up liquid gathering

Changed - Updated missions

Changed - Crash site is now spawned and harvestable in Challenge and Multiplayer modes

Changed - Highlighter clean up

Changed - HUD interaction UI clean up

Changed - Faster tool harvesting and repairing

Changed - Overhauled repair system to be more detailed and responsive

Changed - Improve UI alert placement and auto shadow when over other UI

Changed - Map feature overhaul

Changed - 3rd person hit detection clean up

Changed - Updated starting mission in Story Mode

Changed - Time to use bed has been reduced

Changed - Save game and auto save game clean up

Changed - Crafting button clean up throughout

Changed - Characters now have starting stats auto applied

Changed - Fuel amounts have been balanced by giving more fuel to objects

Changed - Upgrade utilities have been cleaned up

Changed - All in game UI panels have been updated

Changed - Crafting is faster throughout

Changed - Repairing is faster throughout

Changed - Improved repair and tool sounds and FX

Changed - Game options have been cleaned up

Changed - Logic added for interior helmet

Changed - Interior helmet graphics and lighting pass

Changed - Improved sound and atmosphere in Proteus mines

Changed - Cleaned up loading into levels

Changed - Load screen now shows images based on world being loaded

Changed - Improved movement and speed in low atmosphere or gravity worlds

Changed - Characters in Main Menu are now sorted by date properly

Fixed - Repair persistence

Fixed - crafting table recipe taking bug

Fixed - space travel save bug

Fixed - transparent FX sorting with atmosphere

Fixed - Melee stance when right clicking in 3rd person

Fixed - Weapon idle animation cleaned up

Fixed - Player IK clean up

Fixed - repairing objects with recipes

Fixed - Picking up Inflatable Domes

Fixed - Crafting table buttons now refresh properly

Fixed - Minerals and plants anchored in Proteus levels

Fixed - wrong attachments showing in Main Menu

Fixed - Reflection graphics overhaul and fixes

Fixed - weather and rain no longer enter structures on Proteus 2 B

Fixed - Audio Mixing of outdoor sounds

Fixed - Main Menu multiplayer mode selection interface for new layout

Fixed - fire reappearing on crashed pod when returning to game

Fixed - First Person camera is now more smooth

Fixed - Pod save on first play

Fixed - Missions not appearing on subsequent plays

Fixed - Center Indicator in opening Tutorial

Fixed - Center Indicator while running

Fixed - Center Indicator when returning to game

Fixed - destruction fire no longer displays on subsequent plays

Fixed - running up steep hills no longer accelerates you

Fixed - Repairable objects no longer have an Inspect option of no details are given through design

Fixed - Salvaging objects interaction and harvesting

Fixed - Time Stamp on Cycled Servers in Character Selection Profiles

Fixed - data saving on Crash Site

Fixed - Zinc mineral LODs no long pop

Fixed - Furnace now has proper icons for all upgrades

Fixed - Workbench upgrade icons

Fixed - to Crash Site object save game data

Fixed - durability usage on equipped items

Fixed - Clean up of one shot audio functions

Fixed - null instances on PF particle systems

Fixed - creatures spazing out in ragdoll form

Fixed - Clean up of new AI system debug target indicators

Fixed - Cleaned up durability system on inventory objects

Fixed - left hand in IK system when holding rifles

Fixed - to Timed Destroy function

Fixed - Cleaned up creature damage system to show particles

Fixed - Cleaned up planet names displayed from save games

Fixed - Minor material fixes

Fixed - Build Goals now increment and clear correctly

Fixed - Item crafting no longer takes double items

Fixed - Black screen when loading in from a legacy save game

Fixed - Item crafting now uses items in the crafting table as designed and is no longer a cheat

Fixed - Solar Panel repair mission in Story Mode

Fixed - Dialogue queue to restrict the System Computer from talking over herself

Removed - Royalty Free Music

Removed - Collect hide mission

Removed - the building of kits for various objects

Removed - ownership on repairable objects for now

Removed - storage ownership for now

Removed - notice that oxygen is replenishing

Removed - unneeded debug log

Removed - harvesting locks after discovering new plant or creature

Removed - ownership on fuel systems

Removed - ownership when salvaging

Removed - unneeded collision detection from interface system

Removed - vehicle ownership for now

Removed - ownership on elevators for now

Removed - ownership from repairing structures

Removed - Early Access text from all menus

Removed - step in avatar screen in Main Menu

As I've stated in the last Experiemental Build, this build is a special one for me. I feel it successfully incorporates so many of the numerous features we’ve built over the years and uses them in a way that drives a narrative in an open world genre.

From here, we’re onto our final build for Early Access release. This final push will be focused on creatures, weapons, and any other touch needed prior to release.

In the meantime be sure to join our Official Discord Server .

-Brian

_“Do or do not. There is no try.”