MORDHAU Patch #26

Patch #26 is finally here, and it includes several exciting additions, including a new map, female characters, tons of new cosmetics and more.
The new map is called Dungeon and it supports all game modes. Spooky, scary and a close-quarters bloodbath, Dungeon plays unlike other maps in the game and is packed with fun interactables and traps of all kinds.
Long awaited, but here at last - female characters. Players now have the option to pick their body type under Body customization, which will change the selection of faces available (currently only one) and allow selecting from 4 new voices for female characters. For those wondering about any advantages, worry not, the hitboxes do not change.
As always, lots of new cosmetics await with entirely new sets of armors available and all new weapon skins. With this update, we’re also raising the base gold gain rate to 2x permanently, to help new players have a chance of grinding for all the stuff that’s now included in the game.
And for those who want to spice up their character customization even more, we are releasing the Dragon Set DLC, which comes with a full set of armor and a greatsword skin.
We're also enabling the Halloween event until November 3rd, so go and grab your Executioner's Hood and Shame Mask and chuck those pumpkins around!
Find the full changelog below.
Patch #26 26/10/2022
General
- Added female body with one face and 4 voice options
- Re-implemented team color preview in Armory
- Re-implemented "Hide Defaults" in Armory
- Improved face sculpting performance
- Fix attempt for input loss cases
- Fixed swapped objective text
- Fixed wrong team damage showing on vote kick
- Scoreboard interact context menu can now be closed with the same keys as the scoreboard itself
- Exclusive banners no longer display on non-official servers
- Renamed "key bindings" subnav button to "action bindings"
- Added navigation shortcuts to matchmaking screen
- Added suicide button to Main menu
- Increased death ragdoll force across the board
Maps
- Added Dungeon Map & Variants (Alternate, 32 and 64 player)
- Removed respawn timer from frontline
- Changed map vote to select different game modes from the map rotation equally
- Reworked Brawl modes on Castello and Arid with extended play area
- Camp - adjusted anti toolbox volumes on spike palisades
- Arid - pushers now die when the bomb goes off
- Added anti toolbox to Grad griefing spot
- Added 10s delay to first castello objective completion to give defense some time to get ready
- Moved covered up rock spawner on Mountain Peak
Weapons & Equipment
- Added new rideable Hog - can be found on Dungeon
- Added throwable Explosive Barrel - can be found on Dungeon and Horde
- Added throwable Fire urn to Horde
- Added throwable Bricks - can be found on Dungeon
- Added Bone, Large Bone and Throwable Skull - can be found on Dungeon
- Beartrap no longer triggered by friendlies running over it
- Increased enemy footstep volume slightly
- Stab & Strike feint lockout reduced 25ms
- Reduced max parry angle slightly, this fixes people parrying with their back/side
- Tank movement speed buffed very slightly
- Removed heavy weapon movement debuff from weapons (still active on shields)
- Buffed dodge very slightly
- Kick windup very slightly faster
- Longsword Strike & Stab combo windup 25ms faster
- Longsword Stab windup 10ms faster
- Longsword Alt mode strike windup 10ms faster
- Bastard sword strike damage vs medium & heavy armor increased
- Arming sword strike damage vs medium & heavy armor increased
- Removed carving knife miss combo slowdown
- Rapier stab damage buffed
- Dagger point cost reduced to 1
- Dagger stab windup & combo stab 25ms faster
- Throwing knife point cost reduced to 3
- Billhook stamina game buffed
- Cleaver stamina game buffed very slightly
- Partisan Stab windup & Stab combo now faster
- Partisan Strike combo slightly faster
- Partisan strike damage increased very slightly
- Estoc stamina game buffed
- Estoc stab windup 10ms faster
- Estoc stab damage buffed against light and no armor
- Estoc strike damage increased
- Mace strike combo windup very slightly faster
- Bardiche damage against heavy torso increased slightly
- Falchion strike damage increased
- Fists combo speed slightly faster (Non-Pugilist)
- Javelin huntsman modifier buffed, now allows one shot of armored archers with huntsman
- Deployable spawn now takes more damage from projectiles
- Toolbox walls and spikes now take 50% more melee damage
- Doors now take 25% more melee damage
- Fixed Heavy Handaxe alt mode stab being different
- Fixed a case where camel speed would not increase
Horde
- Fixed firebomb on HRD_Camp that costs only 11 instead of default 1900
Skins
- Added Dragon set DLC, including the Dragon Greatsword
- Added Landsknecht Set & Variants
- Added Maximilian Set & Variants
- Added Almain Rivet Cuirass
- Added Landsknecht Halberd
- Added Katzbalger Falchion
- Added Katzbalger Greatsword
- Added Royal Guard Zweihander
- Added Renaissance Longsword
