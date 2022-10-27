MORDHAU Patch #26

Patch #26 is finally here, and it includes several exciting additions, including a new map, female characters, tons of new cosmetics and more.



The new map is called Dungeon and it supports all game modes. Spooky, scary and a close-quarters bloodbath, Dungeon plays unlike other maps in the game and is packed with fun interactables and traps of all kinds.

Long awaited, but here at last - female characters. Players now have the option to pick their body type under Body customization, which will change the selection of faces available (currently only one) and allow selecting from 4 new voices for female characters. For those wondering about any advantages, worry not, the hitboxes do not change.

As always, lots of new cosmetics await with entirely new sets of armors available and all new weapon skins. With this update, we’re also raising the base gold gain rate to 2x permanently, to help new players have a chance of grinding for all the stuff that’s now included in the game.

And for those who want to spice up their character customization even more, we are releasing the Dragon Set DLC, which comes with a full set of armor and a greatsword skin.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2172840/MORDHAU__Dragon_Set/

We're also enabling the Halloween event until November 3rd, so go and grab your Executioner's Hood and Shame Mask and chuck those pumpkins around!

Find the full changelog below.

Patch #26 26/10/2022

General

Added female body with one face and 4 voice options

Re-implemented team color preview in Armory

Re-implemented "Hide Defaults" in Armory

Improved face sculpting performance

Fix attempt for input loss cases

Fixed swapped objective text

Fixed wrong team damage showing on vote kick

Scoreboard interact context menu can now be closed with the same keys as the scoreboard itself

Exclusive banners no longer display on non-official servers

Renamed "key bindings" subnav button to "action bindings"

Added navigation shortcuts to matchmaking screen

Added suicide button to Main menu

Increased death ragdoll force across the board

Maps

Added Dungeon Map & Variants (Alternate, 32 and 64 player)

Removed respawn timer from frontline

Changed map vote to select different game modes from the map rotation equally

Reworked Brawl modes on Castello and Arid with extended play area

Camp - adjusted anti toolbox volumes on spike palisades

Arid - pushers now die when the bomb goes off

Added anti toolbox to Grad griefing spot

Added 10s delay to first castello objective completion to give defense some time to get ready

Moved covered up rock spawner on Mountain Peak

Weapons & Equipment

Added new rideable Hog - can be found on Dungeon

Added throwable Explosive Barrel - can be found on Dungeon and Horde

Added throwable Fire urn to Horde

Added throwable Bricks - can be found on Dungeon

Added Bone, Large Bone and Throwable Skull - can be found on Dungeon

Beartrap no longer triggered by friendlies running over it

Increased enemy footstep volume slightly

Stab & Strike feint lockout reduced 25ms

Reduced max parry angle slightly, this fixes people parrying with their back/side

Tank movement speed buffed very slightly

Removed heavy weapon movement debuff from weapons (still active on shields)

Buffed dodge very slightly

Kick windup very slightly faster

Longsword Strike & Stab combo windup 25ms faster

Longsword Stab windup 10ms faster

Longsword Alt mode strike windup 10ms faster

Bastard sword strike damage vs medium & heavy armor increased

Arming sword strike damage vs medium & heavy armor increased

Removed carving knife miss combo slowdown

Rapier stab damage buffed

Dagger point cost reduced to 1

Dagger stab windup & combo stab 25ms faster

Throwing knife point cost reduced to 3

Billhook stamina game buffed

Cleaver stamina game buffed very slightly

Partisan Stab windup & Stab combo now faster

Partisan Strike combo slightly faster

Partisan strike damage increased very slightly

Estoc stamina game buffed

Estoc stab windup 10ms faster

Estoc stab damage buffed against light and no armor

Estoc strike damage increased

Mace strike combo windup very slightly faster

Bardiche damage against heavy torso increased slightly

Falchion strike damage increased

Fists combo speed slightly faster (Non-Pugilist)

Javelin huntsman modifier buffed, now allows one shot of armored archers with huntsman

Deployable spawn now takes more damage from projectiles

Toolbox walls and spikes now take 50% more melee damage

Doors now take 25% more melee damage

Fixed Heavy Handaxe alt mode stab being different

Fixed a case where camel speed would not increase

Horde

Fixed firebomb on HRD_Camp that costs only 11 instead of default 1900

Skins