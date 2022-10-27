 Skip to content

Rising Star 2 update for 27 October 2022

v2.96.307 Update - October 27, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9809772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed custom band t-shirt background color bug.
• Fixed over clothing overlap on business shirts for NPC's.
• Fixed back of neck transparency issue when wearing leather romper.
• When changing leg clothing while a business shirt is tucked in, it will now stay tucked in if the newly selected leg clothing also allows it to be tucked in.

Changed files in this update

Rising Star 2 Content (Win) Depot 1235111
  • Loading history…
Rising Star 2 Depot (OSX) Depot 1235112
  • Loading history…
