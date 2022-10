Share · View all patches · Build 9809760 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 17:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Today we're thrilled to announce a mini content update!

As a bonus for finishing the game, you'll unlock a new Dioramas option under the Extras menu on the Title Screen.

On the Dioramas screen you'll be able to preview many of the 3D models found throughout the game.

Did you find any easter eggs? Let us know what other characters, models or props you'd like to see!

All the best,

❤ Paul & Ben