Alec Adventure update for 27 October 2022

Alec Adventure is Out Now!

Patchnotes

Alec Adventure is now available to play!

Good luck on your adventure and I hope you all have fun!

I will be giving this game some small updates in the upcoming weeks. Nothing major, but a little heads up. Thanks again to everyone!

