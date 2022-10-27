 Skip to content

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 27 October 2022

Early Access Patch 16

Share · View all patches · Build 9809703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we are back again with another patch! This patch contains mostly some balance changes for Darkness and some minor collision fixes on Mansion.

Please keep in mind that Darkness is an experimental game-mode, so we will be trying to improve it over time. Right now, Mansion is the best place to test Darkness, as it has had the most work done on it's lighting.

Patch Notes

  • Darkness timer to 10 minutes, down from 15 minutes
  • Darkness generator HP increased from 800 to 1300
  • Darkness hunter damage tweaked, reduced more so on Sledgehammer specifically as a stopgap
  • Darkness damage to un-possessed props reduced by half
  • Collision fixes in Wine Cellar of Mansion
  • Added jack-o-lanterns to the main menu

Thanks for your feedback and bug reports as always, we keep a very close eye on them, and look forward to seeing what you think of these changes!

See you on the hunt!

  • Team MGH

