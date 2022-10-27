Update 0.6.14.1 is here!

Update 0.6.14.1 is available for players!

In this update:

Added map "Graveyard" dedicated to the Halloween event;

Fixed some bugs and shortcomings on other maps;

Fixed missing "focus" on the buttons in the game menu when starting the game;

A bug was made in the code, due to which the players could not control the characters ( now fixed );

); Visual effects have been added to ability cards at the time of appearance and selection;

A new ability has been added to propam - "Protective Field". When using this ability, a protective field appears around the player, completely protecting from the hunter. It cannot be shot through and cannot be entered by players from the opposing team. The protective field does not follow the player and only appears in the place where it was activated. It lasts 10 seconds and has a 45 second cooldown.

A fix 0.6.14.1.2 was released that fixes the impossibility of movement for the player.

We kindly request all players, if you encounter a problem / bug in the game, please contact us. We try to fix all the problems found as quickly as possible so that the players feel comfortable and pleasant to play!