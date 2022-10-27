 Skip to content

Stay Out update for 27 October 2022

Changes to global update 27.10.22

27 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stalkers!

Here is the list of changes that are included in today's update:

  • The chance of getting "Dead Apples" from animals and mutants is doubled. The number of apples obtained from Ghostly Creature has been increased to 5 - 10 (no premium subscription)

– The amount of trade points received when selling a “Bottle of Ethyl Alcohol” to the Dispatcher has been reduced from 60 to 28 points

  • Now the damage of knives is displayed in the information window. Knives damage revised

Sincerely,
SO team.

