Changes to global update 27.10.22

Stalkers!
Here is the list of changes that are included in today's update:
- The chance of getting "Dead Apples" from animals and mutants is doubled. The number of apples obtained from Ghostly Creature has been increased to 5 - 10 (no premium subscription)
– The amount of trade points received when selling a “Bottle of Ethyl Alcohol” to the Dispatcher has been reduced from 60 to 28 points
- Now the damage of knives is displayed in the information window. Knives damage revised
Sincerely,
SO team.
Changed files in this update