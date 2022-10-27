Changes to global update 27.10.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9809524 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 10:19:10 UTC by Wendy

Stalkers!

Here is the list of changes that are included in today's update:

The chance of getting "Dead Apples" from animals and mutants is doubled. The number of apples obtained from Ghostly Creature has been increased to 5 - 10 (no premium subscription)

– The amount of trade points received when selling a “Bottle of Ethyl Alcohol” to the Dispatcher has been reduced from 60 to 28 points

Now the damage of knives is displayed in the information window. Knives damage revised

