Happy Halloween! 0.38.0 is Live!

Version 0.38.0

General

Various changes to all characters were made during this latest update. Unfortunately, specifics were not well maintained; however, the new Training Mode tools should help explore them better.

Training Mode

Players can now view frame data in training mode by changing which is displayed.

They can also explore the last 1000 frames played.

NOTE: This data had to be entered manually, so there may be inaccuracies. If you find any glaring one(s), please email support@mattrifiedgames.com.

Players can tick through frames of the game by using the "Frame Explorer" in training mode.

Happy Halloween!

Four New Costumes Have Been Added

Witch Enjellique

Angler Fish Gigi

Superhero Odon

Businessman Drargos

Additionally, new colors have been added for Gigi, Arctina, Atlas, and Gamma. The goal is to eventually have it so each character has about 8-10 colors per costume.

I wanted to do more seasonally-themed work, but due to COVID, I was unable to.

The following video showcases some of the changes in more detail: