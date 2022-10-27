Difficulty Update!

Added difficulty modes!

Easy, Normal, and Insane! Insane locks your madness at 100 and starts you at Tier 2 patterns! Beating one tier of insane unlocks the next tier of insane and can scale infinitely!

Runs can now Loop back to the beginning! Enemies after looping are much more difficult but knowledge is more plentiful!

Lots of Balancing! Its a little rough on different difficulties but ill iron it out!

Madness is less difficult since there are difficulty options now!

Bug Fixes!

More changes are coming to insane mode soon and there will be more uses for knowledge! I also need to do some optimizations because the game freezes a lot on madness 100.