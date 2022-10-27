Hotfix 14.22 Extinction Cutscene Fixed

We had some reports that the cutscenes of extinction events didn't show correctly, and this latest patch should fix this problem.
Let us know if you still see the issue. Thank you!
Best,
ComputerLunch Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We had some reports that the cutscenes of extinction events didn't show correctly, and this latest patch should fix this problem.
Let us know if you still see the issue. Thank you!
Best,
ComputerLunch Team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update