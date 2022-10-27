 Skip to content

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends update for 27 October 2022

Hotfix 14.22 Extinction Cutscene Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9809379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We had some reports that the cutscenes of extinction events didn't show correctly, and this latest patch should fix this problem.

Let us know if you still see the issue. Thank you!

Best,
ComputerLunch Team

Changed files in this update

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends Content Depot 977401
  • Loading history…
Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends Depot MACOS Depot 977402
  • Loading history…
