Wee Little Fix

Bug fixes - Community Suggestion - New Game Mode
Player dodge was set to double tap - A, W, S, or D - to dodge in that direction.
The suggestion was to remap the bindings to CTRL or ALT, etc.
New default dodge binding has been set to CTRL (control) + A, W, S, or D - to doge in that direction.
Bug fixes-
School -
Outside stairs collision issue - Player was being stopped at points (at the top of the stairs), forcing the player to jump or attempt to walk around. ---
Corrected
Train Depot -
A staircase was difficult to pass. ---
The staircase is now impassable. This decision does not hinder navigation throughout the building. It should help.
End Scenes -
Flashlight should now remain off during cut scenes.
Last Update -
Recent update caused a loading issue with the main menu. ---
This should be corrected with the patch.
Known issues -
Player can fire gun during intro. <-- You probably shouldn't waste ammo clicking like a lunatic until this is fixed.
New Content -
A pre-install of one of the new game modes and a new map is being slipped into this update.
The game mode is currently not accessible, but the base content is being pre-loaded for an easier transition.
