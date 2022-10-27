Wee Little Fix

Bug fixes - Community Suggestion - New Game Mode

Community Suggestion -

Player dodge was set to double tap - A, W, S, or D - to dodge in that direction.

The suggestion was to remap the bindings to CTRL or ALT, etc.

New default dodge binding has been set to CTRL (control) + A, W, S, or D - to doge in that direction.

Bug fixes-

School -

Outside stairs collision issue - Player was being stopped at points (at the top of the stairs), forcing the player to jump or attempt to walk around. ---

Corrected

Train Depot -

A staircase was difficult to pass. ---

The staircase is now impassable. This decision does not hinder navigation throughout the building. It should help.

End Scenes -

Flashlight should now remain off during cut scenes.

Last Update -

Recent update caused a loading issue with the main menu. ---

This should be corrected with the patch.

Known issues -

Player can fire gun during intro. <-- You probably shouldn't waste ammo clicking like a lunatic until this is fixed.

New Content -

A pre-install of one of the new game modes and a new map is being slipped into this update.

The game mode is currently not accessible, but the base content is being pre-loaded for an easier transition.