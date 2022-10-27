Patch - 1.1.18.1

Last two Podcasts





We plan to conclude testing for the expemential branch next week on Monday and push all the recent changes to the normal branch then.

Wall health T2 increased from 1600 - 2300

T3 increased from 2300 - 3000

Lighting changes to look less washed out

Aimoffset optimizations

Fixed visual bug that was causing the PawnPlayerCamera to override the level post process and cause characters to look bad

Sparrow speed and acc - increased

Charon speed and acc - increased

Shawnee speed and acc - increased

Merlin speed and acc - decreased

Added seasonal options so some users can turn off the Halloween effects

Optimizations to Animation System

Updated Engineer construction order handling to better handle Engineers 'breaking off' of an order (instead of 'sticking them' to the order and re-ordering them back even if you moved them away)

Updated HESCO barriers, sandbags, barbed wire, and other decorations, to not 'clear' their construction points on overlap w/ another structure

Fixed an issue with loading a game with units that were in construction orders

Various Crash fixes added

Speculative fix to crash report https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/1034559642291941547/1034559642291941547

Added physics asset to the Medic so that he'll fall over on death

Added 'ShadowUpdateInterval' logic to the NightDay BP to offset the major FPS cost that occurs when updating the 'ShadowAmount' of either the Sunlight or the Moonlight every frame (during periods ingame of roughly 6:00 to 7:00 and 17:30 to 18:30)

Quick fix to Command Widget to fix Fire into Air disappearing if you use another ability w/ only one unit selected

Minor optimizations to gas Tower VFX

Fixes to Horde map 01 spawning issues

Fixes to Horde map 02 Navigation issues for AI

Fixed Game thread flush error that was causing spikes on some hardwware

Medic Cross Texture adjusted

Known Bugs

New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

