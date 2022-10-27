Fret Smasher Update v0.36 A2

Workshop support is here!

Players can now upload and download custom user-generated content using the Steam Workshop!

Content includes custom charts, careers, themes, highways, HyperFlux highways and backgrounds! When it comes to your highways and backgrounds, you can even upload video variants!

Please join our Discord or see the Workshop Discussions tab on the Fret Smasher's Community Hub for the rules and guidelines of our workshop.

Change-log:

ADDITIONS

Workshop Support - Charts, Careers, Themes, Highways, HyperFlux Highways & Backgrounds

Added .jpg and .jpeg support for theme and career preview images

4 NEW Modifiers: Magic Notes, Magic Notes Reversed, Magic Notes Random, Magic Notes Chaos

1 NEW Battle Power: Magic Notes

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with open notes marked as taps not being assigned a sprite causing very confusing visuals of random note colours in the middle lane

Fixed an issue with the default theme using an older lower resolution texture for frets Red, Yellow, Blue and Orange

Fixed a visual issue with the hit window viewer displaying the hit window as double the size in battle mode

Fixed an issue with the game soft locking on song load if the selected theme does not exist

Fixed an issue with the News panel not removing the unread marker on read articles between sessions & menus

Fixed an issue with career bots having their skill level clamped to 3 max

Fixed an issue with career face-offs rewarding players with a victory if they have more points than the rival after the player has failed the song

Fixed an issue with the countdown vanishing instantly just before hitting 2 seconds remaining

Fixed an issue with custom video backgrounds not looping or having massive stutter problems

Fixed an issue with desync threshold not scaling correctly with song speed

ADJUSTMENTS