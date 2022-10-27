 Skip to content

Two Point Campus update for 27 October 2022

2.0 - Patch #1 Release Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We hope you're enjoying all the Halloween content so far! We've got a little patch here to fix some of the issues you've been reporting. Take a look below for the full release notes:

Release Notes

Build number: 2.0.114846

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with localised text on Challenge mode.
  • Fixed a bug where room requirements were incorrectly displaying in Blueprint mode.
  • Fixed a bug where Foundation info would incorrectly display on the Metamap briefly.
  • Fixed a bug with Blaggard students wearing the werewolf costume.
  • Fixed a bug with the mini golf item so that it can now be placed in free placement mode.
  • Fixed a bug where tannoy lines were triggering too frequently.
  • Fixed a bug where VO was playing on the start of Challenge mode maps.
  • Fixed a bug where Challenge mode would be unavailable to play if a career save isn’t loaded.
  • Fixed a bug where if playing on a Beta you may have issues saving when returning to non Beta versions.

As always, if you find any issues, please report them over on the Bugs section of the forum.

Have fun!

