2.0 - Patch #1 Release Notes

Hi everyone,

We hope you're enjoying all the Halloween content so far! We've got a little patch here to fix some of the issues you've been reporting. Take a look below for the full release notes:

Release Notes

Build number: 2.0.114846

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with localised text on Challenge mode.

Fixed a bug where room requirements were incorrectly displaying in Blueprint mode.

Fixed a bug where Foundation info would incorrectly display on the Metamap briefly.

Fixed a bug with Blaggard students wearing the werewolf costume.

Fixed a bug with the mini golf item so that it can now be placed in free placement mode.

Fixed a bug where tannoy lines were triggering too frequently.

Fixed a bug where VO was playing on the start of Challenge mode maps.

Fixed a bug where Challenge mode would be unavailable to play if a career save isn’t loaded.

Fixed a bug where if playing on a Beta you may have issues saving when returning to non Beta versions.

As always, if you find any issues, please report them over on the Bugs section of the forum.

Have fun!