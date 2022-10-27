Alchemist Tris's Desire is now released on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2086540/Alchemist_Triss_Desire/

Control the main character, Alchemist Tris.

Collect the materials for the items needed to solve the problems of the villagers and have them fall in love with your dick!

Alchemist Tris is travelling in search of the ingredients for a certain medicine.

She visits a village where it is said that the ingredients were once collected.

She talks to the village chief and wonders if she knows anything about it.

Tris forms a friendship with the villagers.

She hoped to gain the trust of the village chief and get some information from her.

Tris listens to the problems of the villagers.

While solving their problems, ......

Friendship? Trust?

By having them drown in pleasure,

It's no exaggeration to say that we've become rather friendly!

If you don't get found out, you don't lose trust!

Such is her story.

[Game Feature]

・Help over 15 heroine to solve their problem

・Over 50 sex scene situation

・3 Difficulty available

