Haunted:Live update for 27 October 2022

Daemon-related events fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9808642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It has been modified so that you can see how it disappears during the daemon annihilation event

Previously, players couldn't see the daemon when it was too far away

