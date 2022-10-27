 Skip to content

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 27 October 2022

Toggle Walk Speed by pressing 'W' key

Some players reported the desire to slow down the walking speed of the hero. Now you can!

Press the 'W' key to toggle the walk speed of the main character between two speeds.

Happy learning!

Lun

