Tiles II - Multiplayer update for 27 October 2022

Tiles II - 0.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9808247

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last straight line!

The next updates will be dedicated to fix potential bugs, there will be few new content before the final release of Tiles II on Steam. We'll keep you posted on its release and major updates.

