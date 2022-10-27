v1.1.7 Slime King Fix (About damn time!)

Patch Notes for v1.1.7
New:
- Added Dispel Blessing to Crusader Deck. Gain dispel every [x] round
- Added Thorns Blessing to Crusader Deck. Gain thorns every [x] round
- Added Armor to Crusader Deck, a 3 AP block card with higher block scaling.
- Added Anger to Beast Master Deck. Target pet: attack inflicts Taunt to enemy
Changes:
- Action Point Blessing now gives you [x] AP if you have at least [x] AP on cast
- Block Blessing now gives you [x] block on cast at every level
- Regen Blessing now gives you [x] regen on cast at every level
- Draw Blessing now draws a [lv1 and 2 random | lv 3 selected] card from draw deck on cast.
- Slime King has been breaking the game on death when being replaced with slimes. (You won’t be able to draw cards) I’ve done a temp fix by removing that mechanic and buffing/changing his fight (I will revisit this mechanic and fix it in the future). Hp increased from 55 to 70. Fight starts with 2 extra slimes. Has more supporting skills for his allies (Block all, dispel all)
Fixes:
- Fixed an exploit that would remove all debuffs for free in the world map.
- Fixed an issue where buffs were removed instantly on battle end, resulting in taking thorns damage while doing the final blow, instead of blocking the thorns damage.
