The Guardian Stone update for 27 October 2022

Hot Fix Level loading

Share · View all patches · Build 9808103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the game going into a black screen when selecting the next level
-Fixed the dining hall wave bug were it would stop spawning enemies
-multiple levels will no longer spawn in at the same time

