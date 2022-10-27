Bigger Community Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9808065 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 00:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello players,

Today's update is the second part of what will be a series of quality of life mini-updates created by community members. These updates will seek to address some bugs and features that needed extra attention.

AI Changes:

Made the range cap AI gets vs jamming targets configurable and disabled by default as it can break the ai behavior and immobilizes it until it takes block damage.

Added in configurable cooldowns for AI automatic scanning and inhibitor usage, defaults are 5000ms (5 seconds)

Fleet Changes:

Implemented Fleet Patrol command for players to use, with up to 10 user-defined waypoints

Added fleet rename button

Added faction accessible button for fleets, which allows players of the same faction to use each others fleets

AI Fleets on Patrol will automatically engage hostiles they encounter, and will notify their owner.

Other Changes:

Added a /list_mods command that will list the mods currently active on the server.

And many, many bugfixes...

Planned / Possible Features:

Fleet aggression setting: Would determine if a fleet should try to engage an enemy or attempt to retreat depending on the setting.

Fleet auto-generated "Battle Reports" that would try to ccombine the results of an engagement for a player to view.

(If enabled), the results of a battle may effect the factions FP score, with victories boosting the faction's score, and defeats incurring a penalty.

More uses for Faction Points in general, such as protecting non-homebase stations using FP. This particular idea would need factions to have a reason to have non-homebase stations, such as player-controlled automatic mining, delviery, production, etc. which should eventully tie into parts of the Universe Update.

Thank you to the community for this update,

and as always, thank you for playing StarMade.

Suggestions?

Join the StarMade Discord and let us know! https://discord.gg/7TG7kHUBpG