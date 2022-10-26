 Skip to content

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 26 October 2022

v1.6.1をリリースしました。

Build 9808012

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features

5 new “commands” have been added

  • "On-board strategy" Always reduce the number of attacks to 0
  • "Hand-to-hand combat" The player does not use any of his skills.
  • "Reckless" Always reduces the amount of HP recovery effect to 0 (Triggerable effects are triggered as usual).
  • "Unplanned" Curing effect on yourself will not cure ailments(Triggerable effects are triggered as usual).
  • "Progress survey" Floors will not be skipped(Triggerable effects are triggered as usual).

_The purpose is to provide a means to deter actions that you do not want Holly to take depending on the build, and a means to temporarily stop effects obtained from equipment derivatives without having to adjust them through synthesis.

For example, “On-board strategy” can be used to deter normal attacks in the early stages of an attack in a build that does not include attack as a main focus, while “Progress survey” can be used to toggle floor skipping on and off without changing equipment to match the attack situation._

Improvements
  • Loading indicator is now displayed when a video ad starts to be viewed
Adjustments
  • Adjustment of the effect turn of the temporary buff effect on some enemies
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where items dropped in “???” (Secret Dungeon) were sometimes of lower quality than expected.
  • Fix some texts.

