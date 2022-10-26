v1.6.1をリリースしました。

New features

5 new “commands” have been added

"On-board strategy" Always reduce the number of attacks to 0

"Hand-to-hand combat" The player does not use any of his skills.

"Reckless" Always reduces the amount of HP recovery effect to 0 (Triggerable effects are triggered as usual).

"Unplanned" Curing effect on yourself will not cure ailments(Triggerable effects are triggered as usual).

"Progress survey" Floors will not be skipped(Triggerable effects are triggered as usual).

_The purpose is to provide a means to deter actions that you do not want Holly to take depending on the build, and a means to temporarily stop effects obtained from equipment derivatives without having to adjust them through synthesis.

For example, “On-board strategy” can be used to deter normal attacks in the early stages of an attack in a build that does not include attack as a main focus, while “Progress survey” can be used to toggle floor skipping on and off without changing equipment to match the attack situation._

Improvements

Loading indicator is now displayed when a video ad starts to be viewed

Adjustments

Adjustment of the effect turn of the temporary buff effect on some enemies

Fixes