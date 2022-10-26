v1.6.1をリリースしました。

New features
5 new “commands” have been added
- "On-board strategy" Always reduce the number of attacks to 0
- "Hand-to-hand combat" The player does not use any of his skills.
- "Reckless" Always reduces the amount of HP recovery effect to 0 (Triggerable effects are triggered as usual).
- "Unplanned" Curing effect on yourself will not cure ailments(Triggerable effects are triggered as usual).
- "Progress survey" Floors will not be skipped(Triggerable effects are triggered as usual).
_The purpose is to provide a means to deter actions that you do not want Holly to take depending on the build, and a means to temporarily stop effects obtained from equipment derivatives without having to adjust them through synthesis.
For example, “On-board strategy” can be used to deter normal attacks in the early stages of an attack in a build that does not include attack as a main focus, while “Progress survey” can be used to toggle floor skipping on and off without changing equipment to match the attack situation._
Improvements
- Loading indicator is now displayed when a video ad starts to be viewed
Adjustments
- Adjustment of the effect turn of the temporary buff effect on some enemies
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where items dropped in “???” (Secret Dungeon) were sometimes of lower quality than expected.
- Fix some texts.
Changed files in this update