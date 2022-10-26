New Alpha Released: ALPHA_OCTOBER_HALLOWEEN_FIX

A new alpha for Counterpact has been released. This update contains the following changes:
Balancing Adjustments:
-
The player holding the Trick or Treat candy will no longer receive the reward if their team loses.
- This is to discourage players from not participating in gameplay after getting the candy by hiding in areas that are either far from the objective(s) or are difficult to reach.
-
Reduced the attack damage of Eye Blaster Wardens from 3.5 (it alternated between 4 and 3 each tick, averaging to 3.5) to 3.
-
All Wardens now suffer from heal fatigue twice as quickly.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed Trick or Treat candy not being given during the first round after a game server is launched.
-
Fixed an error that would appear when attempting to load a map in the map editor.
-
The game is now compiled differently for Linux, as to avoid corrupted data coming from the game servers after extended uptime.
- There is no guarantee as to whether this will completely prevent the issue, though testing seemed to indicate it could be the fix.
- If this presents any issues with actually _playing _the game on Linux, please report said issues.
-
Warden heal fatigue is now properly synchronized.
- This has no effect on gameplay; this is solely to give more clarity to other players.
-
Back Alley Invitation's sap bonus is now properly synchronized.
- This has no effect on gameplay; this is solely to give more clarity to other players.
-
Fixed being unable to use Steam's screenshot functionality.
Miscellaneous:
-
The Pumpkin Bucket Charm's required candy for maximum glow has been increased from 15 to 25.
- Likewise, the ghostly aura emanating from the eyes now starts at 26 candy collected instead of 16.
-
Game server hosts now have an option to adjust the timeout threshold for clients.
- In an attempt to circumvent issues caused by players with particularly poor connections, the default setting for this is 2500ms (2.5 seconds).
Changed files in this update