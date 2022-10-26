 Skip to content

Counterpact update for 26 October 2022

New Alpha Released: ALPHA_OCTOBER_HALLOWEEN_FIX

Build 9807991

A new alpha for Counterpact has been released. This update contains the following changes:

Balancing Adjustments:

  • The player holding the Trick or Treat candy will no longer receive the reward if their team loses.

    • This is to discourage players from not participating in gameplay after getting the candy by hiding in areas that are either far from the objective(s) or are difficult to reach.

  • Reduced the attack damage of Eye Blaster Wardens from 3.5 (it alternated between 4 and 3 each tick, averaging to 3.5) to 3.

  • All Wardens now suffer from heal fatigue twice as quickly.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Trick or Treat candy not being given during the first round after a game server is launched.

  • Fixed an error that would appear when attempting to load a map in the map editor.

  • The game is now compiled differently for Linux, as to avoid corrupted data coming from the game servers after extended uptime.

    • There is no guarantee as to whether this will completely prevent the issue, though testing seemed to indicate it could be the fix.
    • If this presents any issues with actually _playing _the game on Linux, please report said issues.

  • Warden heal fatigue is now properly synchronized.

    • This has no effect on gameplay; this is solely to give more clarity to other players.

  • Back Alley Invitation's sap bonus is now properly synchronized.

    • This has no effect on gameplay; this is solely to give more clarity to other players.

  • Fixed being unable to use Steam's screenshot functionality.

Miscellaneous:

  • The Pumpkin Bucket Charm's required candy for maximum glow has been increased from 15 to 25.

    • Likewise, the ghostly aura emanating from the eyes now starts at 26 candy collected instead of 16.

  • Game server hosts now have an option to adjust the timeout threshold for clients.

    • In an attempt to circumvent issues caused by players with particularly poor connections, the default setting for this is 2500ms (2.5 seconds).

