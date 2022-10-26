New Alpha Released: ALPHA_OCTOBER_HALLOWEEN_FIX

A new alpha for Counterpact has been released. This update contains the following changes:

Balancing Adjustments:

All Wardens now suffer from heal fatigue twice as quickly.

Reduced the attack damage of Eye Blaster Wardens from 3.5 (it alternated between 4 and 3 each tick, averaging to 3.5) to 3.

The player holding the Trick or Treat candy will no longer receive the reward if their team loses.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Trick or Treat candy not being given during the first round after a game server is launched.

Fixed an error that would appear when attempting to load a map in the map editor.

The game is now compiled differently for Linux, as to avoid corrupted data coming from the game servers after extended uptime. There is no guarantee as to whether this will completely prevent the issue, though testing seemed to indicate it could be the fix.

If this presents any issues with actually _playing _the game on Linux, please report said issues.

Warden heal fatigue is now properly synchronized. This has no effect on gameplay; this is solely to give more clarity to other players.

Back Alley Invitation's sap bonus is now properly synchronized. This has no effect on gameplay; this is solely to give more clarity to other players.