发糖模拟器 update for 26 October 2022

  • Effect of Cthugha becomes granting 1 buring to all cards on the field
  • Effect of White Mask becomes a one-time permanent change to card's tag
  • Effect of Insect from Shaggai becomes taking the highest spirit value of adjacent cards
  • Advance warning of upcoming investigator types
  • Adjusted display position of draw pile and discard pile
  • Fix the lag when the AnotherOne and Nyarlathotep are present at the same time
  • Fix wrong keyword text description for Ghoul

