- Effect of Cthugha becomes granting 1 buring to all cards on the field
- Effect of White Mask becomes a one-time permanent change to card's tag
- Effect of Insect from Shaggai becomes taking the highest spirit value of adjacent cards
- Advance warning of upcoming investigator types
- Adjusted display position of draw pile and discard pile
- Fix the lag when the AnotherOne and Nyarlathotep are present at the same time
- Fix wrong keyword text description for Ghoul
发糖模拟器 update for 26 October 2022
Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update