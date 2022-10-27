Remoteness Update 1.90 Live!

Hello folks!
As we continue to work on Remoteness and listen to you, we wanted to express a genuine thank you to everyone supporting us and we hope you will enjoy our new game update.
Build v 1.90 has just been pushed, which includes many changes such as:
- Unity engine version update (HDRP 12+)
- totally revised and improved AI (enemies are now smarter, able to use cover points, throw grenades, find close shelter points if damaged, and communicate better)
- new physically based camera depth of field
- revised and fixed ladders climbing system
- diagonal ramping added (such as short stairs)
- support for dynamic resolution (enable from main menu -> graphics settings)
- added support for TXAA
- revised game difficulty internal system
- overall performance improvement
- overall graphics improvement
- minor fixes
KR Games team
Changed files in this update