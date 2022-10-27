Remoteness Update 1.90 Live!

Hello folks!

As we continue to work on Remoteness and listen to you, we wanted to express a genuine thank you to everyone supporting us and we hope you will enjoy our new game update.

Build v 1.90 has just been pushed, which includes many changes such as:

Unity engine version update (HDRP 12+)

totally revised and improved AI (enemies are now smarter, able to use cover points, throw grenades, find close shelter points if damaged, and communicate better)

new physically based camera depth of field

revised and fixed ladders climbing system

diagonal ramping added (such as short stairs)

support for dynamic resolution (enable from main menu -> graphics settings)

added support for TXAA

revised game difficulty internal system

overall performance improvement

overall graphics improvement

minor fixes

KR Games team