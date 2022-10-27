 Skip to content

Remoteness update for 27 October 2022

Remoteness Update 1.90 Live!

Remoteness Update 1.90 · Last edited 27 October 2022

Hello folks!

As we continue to work on Remoteness and listen to you, we wanted to express a genuine thank you to everyone supporting us and we hope you will enjoy our new game update.

Build v 1.90 has just been pushed, which includes many changes such as:

  • Unity engine version update (HDRP 12+)
  • totally revised and improved AI (enemies are now smarter, able to use cover points, throw grenades, find close shelter points if damaged, and communicate better)
  • new physically based camera depth of field
  • revised and fixed ladders climbing system
  • diagonal ramping added (such as short stairs)
  • support for dynamic resolution (enable from main menu -> graphics settings)
  • added support for TXAA
  • revised game difficulty internal system
  • overall performance improvement
  • overall graphics improvement
  • minor fixes

KR Games team

