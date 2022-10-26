Patch 0.9.2.2 is now available! ZSU-57-2 flak tank added!

Hello! The primary purpose of this patch is to migrate the aircraft guns/bullets to the new system used by the vehicles. This brings the optimizations and robustness from the vehicle weapons to the aircraft. For the most part this is a back end change, but in updating the code it has resulted in a lot of tangential features being updated.

ZSU-57-2

This patch brings in a new unit, the ZSU-57-2. This "flak tank" is primarily an area denial weapon. It's not very accurate, and cannot fire under a certain altitude, but if you get hit by a salvo it can be devastating. The ZSU-57-2 can be selected in the Strike Instant Action mode, and has been added to the Arena Demo.

Timed fuzes and flak

Vehicles can now be configured to fire an explosive round with a timed fuze. The new ZSU-57-2 fires these rounds. Flak rounds are explosive with a high splash damage, but aren't precisely aimed. The flak rounds of the ZSU-57-2 cannot (intentionally) explode below a minimum altitude, so they can be (mostly) safely avoided by flying below the flak screens. Just try not to intercept any of the shells with your plane and you'll be fine.

Turret error

In 0.9.1, following the vehicle rework, all vehicles became perfectly accurate regardless of what their accuracy was set to in the files. This resulted in APCs and machineguns taking more than just pot-shots at passing planes, and anti-aircraft fire being dead on if you didn't jink or change speed.

With this turret error back in, only dedicated anti-aircraft weapons are accurate, and even those are no longer perfect unless you get close to them.

When taking fire from AAA, you should have a short warning to react to it before the distance is closed to the turret's effective range. This is back to how it was originally intended to work, and can be used to further differentiate different vehicles of the same type. E.g. a newer Shilka can be more accurate than a manually aimed older one.

For reference, this is how the system works:

Leading: Affects how far ahead or behind the AI can lead a target. Turrets which lack fire control software (e.g. machinegun turrets) will lag behind a moving target.

Affects how far ahead or behind the AI can lead a target. Turrets which lack fire control software (e.g. machinegun turrets) will lag behind a moving target. Effective Range: The range at which the turret will fire accurately onto a target. At ranges beyond this, accuracy falls off, and the turret will have some error applied to its targeting solution simulating an inaccurate solution.

The range at which the turret will fire accurately onto a target. At ranges beyond this, accuracy falls off, and the turret will have some error applied to its targeting solution simulating an inaccurate solution. Falloff Range/Error: At a certain range, the maximum amount of error that can be applied to a target. E.g. if set to 500m error at 1500m, this means that the most the targeting calculation will be off is by 500 meters when the target is 1500m away.

At a certain range, the maximum amount of error that can be applied to a target. E.g. if set to 500m error at 1500m, this means that the most the targeting calculation will be off is by 500 meters when the target is 1500m away. Min Height: Used mainly to prevent vehicles from firing into the ground when aiming at aircraft. For most vehicles this is irrelevant, but the ZSU-57-2 uses this to create the "flak floor" effect which prevents it from (purposefully) detonating flak too close to the ground.

In the process of moving the aircraft to the new and optimized gun code, this was the best time to do the pass on weapon effects I'd been wanting to do for a while. All weapons now have new hit, penetrate, explosion, and ground/water impacts split among three "sizes" of weapons: machinegun, autocannon, and cannon. The sound effects for all of these has been revised as well, so they're more audible and with cleaner audio than before.

Originally written in a couple hours as a "haha wouldn't it be funny if I used instanced meshes to draw empty shells it'd probably be stupid efficient to the point of having no performance impact" joke, it worked so well that I decided to formalize it and add it to the game. The Shilka has been converted to use this effect (it previously achieved it through jankier and less performant means), and ejecting shells have been added to all the aircraft that do it: MiG-21, MiG-23, and F-5E. I also added it to the AV8B's gunpod which is not realistic but it looks so cool I left it in.

Changelog