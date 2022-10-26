Update Build 1.0.0.4

Pushing a quick update to improve some of the existing systems and add a few new requested features. The changelog will be relatively self explanatory, but I'll elaborate on a few of the changes.

Subtitles: At the moment, these are turned on without the ability to turn them off. This is temporary and will be added in the near future. I plan on (finally) adding audio setting controls in the next game update, which will include the option of turn on/off subtitles. Changes to Wave Mode: There have been a few adjustments to this mode, but the most notable is the added option of selecting the type of enemy on each map. Additionally, an "endless" setting was created that provides the player the ability to select the weapons they want to utilize to defend their friendly units from unceasing enemies (don't worry, those weapons come with unlimited ammunition as well). Similar to the regular modes, the game ends when enemies get too close to friendly units.

Now, just to give a quick update on what is being worked on behind the scenes.

AI rebuild: In preparation for scenarios, it was appropriate to rebuild the AI to meet the expectations for scenarios to play out realistically. This includes improved reactions to Gunship interaction (incoming rounds), engagements with other AI characters, squad/team communication and coordination, and more. As soon as this is finished, training mode will be outfitted with the ability to spawn friendly/enemy units, who will engage with one another. Map building for Realistic Scenarios: I've also been working on new maps to be utilized for the upcoming scenarios. Here are some screenshots showcasing one of the new maps (Korengal Valley anyone?):

New Infestation Mini-Campaign Mode: Due to a lot of the feedback I got with the last update, I've taken a step back on this and am reevaluating its implementation. Most of the work is already done on this, so hopefully it won't be much longer before it is released.

As always, I appreciate all your support and suggestions and will continue to release content as soon as possible. Thank you!

Changelog: