Snow Scout update for 31 October 2022

Build 91 is live with a stability update

Share · View all patches · Build 9807265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

We keep working on Snow Scout and this patch improves the general stability, fixes some bugs and is preparing for the next bigger update. We are almost done overhauling the cannon operation, complete with some new graphics and sound effects, but it will take a while until we can roll this update out. Still, the current solution works alright too, so hit those slopes for some stay-at-home workout.

If you'd like more information if Snow Scout could be a game you enjoy, have a look at this review from ImpulseGamer - We think they pretty much nailed it.
https://www.impulsegamer.com/snow-scout-vr-pc-review-meta-quest-2-via-air-link/

More importantly though, it's Halloween tonight! So if you happen to own our game Rainbow Reactor, be sure to fire it up today or tomorrow for a little spooky surprise ːDottieHeartː

All the best from

The Tunermaxx Team

