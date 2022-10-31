Patch Notes 73.5

Welcome to patch notes for Patch 73.5! This patch has art updates, bug fixes, and rules changes - no balance changes this time (we are planning on including significant balance changes in the mid-November patch). Let's jump in and take a look at what just dropped.

Here's a list of the updated cards, but if you would like to see the full art you can check out a gallery in the patch notes on our site!

Copycat

Cupid

Fireball

For Glory!

Heartwood Guardian (was Heartwood Elder)

Juliet (revival)

Luna's Grace

Phoenix Angel (was Snow Angel)

Poison Apple

Ride of the Valkyries

Type Changes

Copycat - now an Animal (was Animal Mage)

Renames

Several cards were renamed to better match their new art:

Heartwood Guardian (was Heartwood Elder)

Jekyll's Concoction (was Worm Root)

Shrink Drink (was Shrink Spell)

Expo-Natural Growth (was Flourish)

Phoenix Angel (was Snow Angel)

Bug Fixes & Improvements