Patch Notes 73.5

Welcome to patch notes for Patch 73.5! This patch has art updates, bug fixes, and rules changes - no balance changes this time (we are planning on including significant balance changes in the mid-November patch). Let's jump in and take a look at what just dropped.
Art Updates
Here's a list of the updated cards, but if you would like to see the full art you can check out a gallery in the patch notes on our site!
- Copycat
- Cupid
- Fireball
- For Glory!
- Heartwood Guardian (was Heartwood Elder)
- Juliet (revival)
- Luna's Grace
- Phoenix Angel (was Snow Angel)
- Poison Apple
- Ride of the Valkyries
Type Changes
- Copycat - now an Animal (was Animal Mage)
Renames
Several cards were renamed to better match their new art:
- Heartwood Guardian (was Heartwood Elder)
- Jekyll's Concoction (was Worm Root)
- Shrink Drink (was Shrink Spell)
- Expo-Natural Growth (was Flourish)
- Phoenix Angel (was Snow Angel)
Bug Fixes & Improvements
Rules Change: "Everywhere" buffs e.g. from Puff Puffs now persist through transforms and other effects.
- When an effect buffs something "everywhere", it applies to both current and future characters e.g. characters you buy, summon, transform, or type-change later.
- Those buffs remain frozen in their current state if the character becomes ineligible due to a later effect, such as a transform or another type-change.
- A specific buff won't reapply later e.g. if you transform a Puff into a non-Puff and back into a Puff again, you won't double-up the bonuses.
- If you manage to combine (triple) multiple characters with "everywhere" buffs on them, those buffs will stack. Any future buffs will apply normally. (at 1x)
- Your buffs are distinct from your opponents', so if you manage to Kidnap an opposing Puff Puff while you also have Puff Puffs, it will have both players' buffs. (the buff from your opponent will not continue to grow, of course)
Rules Change: Alignment buffs have been reworked to have more intuitive interactions, and to specifically never rely on "hidden" information such as total number of buffs.
- When a one-shot effect sets a character's alignment (such as Beauty's Influence or Evil Twin) it will override all previous one-shot effects. You now only need a single Beauty's Influence to undo two Evil Twins that were tripled.
- Auras such as Crown of Atlas always take precedence over one-shot effects, even effects added later; the one-shot effects remain "underneath" for when the aura goes away.
- Conflicting auras e.g. Crown of Atlas plus Corrupted Heartwood will both apply simultaneously. (the game cannot currently visualize both alignments, but your animals are both Good and Evil in this case)
- When combining characters via tripling, only one-shot alignment buffs that are different from the character's "base" alignment are retained. In effect, a one-shot effect that restores a character's natural alignment is treated exactly the same as a character with no alignment buffs.
- Note that Shard of the Ice Queen has not changed- this effect selects a random "naturally evil" character, but it does not set the character's alignment explicitly. Any existing alignment buffs e.g. Beauty's Influence will remain on the newly-transformed "evil" character.
Improved: When you cast It Was All a Dream and select Goldilocks, you will immediately get +2 gold and your next full shop will be "just right".
Fixed: When you Roll the Dice on a locked character, the chains are now visually removed from the acquired character.
Fixed: When you summon a pair of Humpty Dumptys (via Wombats + Reduplicator) and one dies, the other one will no longer be destroyed immediately.
Fixed: Monster Manual buffs now stack properly on characters summoned from off-board, such as by Mordred. (previously, only one total buff would ever apply)
Fixed: Buffs from Merlin's Test no longer double-up on characters summoned from off-board, such as by Mordred.
Fixed: Masquerade Ball can no longer transform a character into a copy of the same character. (which could previously happen for level 6 characters)
Fixed: If Hercules dies and is revived by Phoenix Feather, the revived unit will have any quest progress that was made right before dying.
Fixed: If you Kidnap a quest character that completed its quest during the brawl, it will no longer combine (triple) with other characters you already have before upgrading naturally from the quest completion.
We have changed "Timer" volume to "Alerts" volume within the Options menu, this currently will affect your "Game started" sound and in-game "Timer" sound.
The "Level Up" sound is fixed and now tied to the "SFX" volume.
