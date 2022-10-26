 Skip to content

Robot Resistors update for 26 October 2022

V 0.7.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9807190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our first patch!
Sprucing up some character sprites (as our artist has gotten better, some of the old sprites were starting to look a little shabby in comparison) and a couple QoL improvements.

  • Added settings button for enable/disabling level up slot-machine animation on level up
  • Added new character sprites for Malware and Crankshaft
  • Added white flash effect to draw the eye to salvage drops in-game
  • Added new gui art for ability cooldowns and stacking abilities
  • Added a sound cue for character abilities coming off cooldown
  • Added delay before triggering “Back to Menu” on score screen when clicking through the sub-menus (Thanks TheRoboris for pointing that out!)

