Our first patch!

Sprucing up some character sprites (as our artist has gotten better, some of the old sprites were starting to look a little shabby in comparison) and a couple QoL improvements.

Added settings button for enable/disabling level up slot-machine animation on level up

Added new character sprites for Malware and Crankshaft

Added white flash effect to draw the eye to salvage drops in-game

Added new gui art for ability cooldowns and stacking abilities

Added a sound cue for character abilities coming off cooldown

Added delay before triggering “Back to Menu” on score screen when clicking through the sub-menus (Thanks TheRoboris for pointing that out!)