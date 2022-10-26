Minor Update v.07.9

When doing things for the first time in Game Master Engine, a little Tutorial pops up and explains the feature to you.

We hope that that this helps people get into the game more quickly and easily. Join our discord server if you want to give us feedback on this feature, as we strive to make the tutorials as helpful as possible to you.

2) Multiplayer Editing:

You can now appoint people to different roles in your multiplayer game, which allows them to move around things, edit minis or both (this is called admin). They can not yet spawn their own objects, so the typical way would be to give them a palette of objects to work with. We had a lot of fun with this feature while testing, and you'd be astounded how fast you can make really cool or massive maps with

just a few hands more!

3) New Mini Base:

As a last gimmick, there is a cool new mini base that should look a bit less clunky.

This is a minor update, as we are working on quite a handful of new cool stuff which we will definitely keep you updated about. Until then, have fun with those new features, and maybe get a friend to try our tutorials if you don't need a helping hand yourself anymore!