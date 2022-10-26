1.46d - minor bugfix release

This is a bugfix release - thanks to your excellent bug reports here's a few things we corrected:

Added new captain’s log entries, corrected some issues

Adding spare parts for maintenance gives immediate use option

Reinforcements now properly show up at jumpgates

Fixed several boarding-related event loops

Corrected issue where enemy ships wouldn’t attack

Some pirate events were unintentionally canceling

Corrected a few textual mistakes

Prevent boarding caches

Repair caches now explode as intended

Abandoned gunboats no longer cost water

Corrected a bug with feedback submissions

Fixed an issue with invisible ships

Certain transfers no longer cause problems

Fixed some issues with the Muster command

Hypermaul now available for database hacks