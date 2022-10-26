 Skip to content

XO update for 26 October 2022

1.46d - minor bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 9807033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a bugfix release - thanks to your excellent bug reports here's a few things we corrected:

  • Added new captain’s log entries, corrected some issues

  • Adding spare parts for maintenance gives immediate use option

  • Reinforcements now properly show up at jumpgates

  • Fixed several boarding-related event loops

  • Corrected issue where enemy ships wouldn’t attack

  • Some pirate events were unintentionally canceling

  • Corrected a few textual mistakes

  • Prevent boarding caches

  • Repair caches now explode as intended

  • Abandoned gunboats no longer cost water

  • Corrected a bug with feedback submissions

  • Fixed an issue with invisible ships

  • Certain transfers no longer cause problems

  • Fixed some issues with the Muster command

  • Hypermaul now available for database hacks

  • Several other known bugs are still being worked on, thank you again so much for the bug reports!

