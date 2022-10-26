1.46d - minor bugfix release

This is a bugfix release - thanks to your excellent bug reports here's a few things we corrected:
-
Added new captain’s log entries, corrected some issues
-
Adding spare parts for maintenance gives immediate use option
-
Reinforcements now properly show up at jumpgates
-
Fixed several boarding-related event loops
-
Corrected issue where enemy ships wouldn’t attack
-
Some pirate events were unintentionally canceling
-
Corrected a few textual mistakes
-
Prevent boarding caches
-
Repair caches now explode as intended
-
Abandoned gunboats no longer cost water
-
Corrected a bug with feedback submissions
-
Fixed an issue with invisible ships
-
Certain transfers no longer cause problems
-
Fixed some issues with the Muster command
-
Hypermaul now available for database hacks
-
Several other known bugs are still being worked on, thank you again so much for the bug reports!
Changed files in this update