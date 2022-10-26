1001 Hugs - Christmas Adventure!

1001 Hugs, version 2, has a new game story.

Now you are in Elfland with a special mission to collect Christmas presents throughout 16 levels and bring them to Santa.

To pass levels you need to open portals; to do that you hug 4 key elves, and in return they get a candy cane.

But you have only 1001 candy canes. Elves try to stop you by making you lose them before you reach Santa!

Some elves just refuse to hug. You have to come up with a hugging strategy to get to Santa with gifts and leftover candy canes.

It's an adventure with lots of hugs, pitter patter of little feet, laughter and giggles, slamming doors, flying teddy bears, bursting water balloons, and slippery puddles!

New in this version:

Game story

11 new beautiful and challenging levels

Features map with detailed game rules

Multiple achievements

Scoring and leaderboard

Character customization

Player's outfits, hats, teddy bear launchers, and packsacks

Previous bugs fixed

This free to play, kid friendly single player TPS requires concentration, teaches hand-eye coordination and memorizing color patterns.

It's made for children, their parents, and anyone who loves action, fun and laughter.

Be silly and enjoy hugs!

Please note: this game still contains collision bugs. We're working on them.