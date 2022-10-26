 Skip to content

The Guardian Stone update for 26 October 2022

Update 1.0.9

Build 9806560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added the option to un socket gems from equipment

  • Added button inside of inventory to sell multiple items with one click

  • Added option inside of settings menu to disable screen shake

  • Players level, health and name can now be seen above there head inside multiplayer

  • When hovering over material icons it now shows you the name of that material

  • Added a notification to show you what item was added into the inventory

Bug fixes and changes

  • Pets would attack npc and objects inside of the tavern
  • materials no longer have to be manually picked up, they will be added to your inventory when you run over them
  • Fixed an issue with the post processing effects that would cause the game to look blurry
  • fixed an issue where the bow skills were not always registering damage
  • made some changes to the bow skills effects
  • fixed a grammar issue in the player menu
  • Cannon balls no longer explode on the player but bounce off
  • Updated the tutorial on the 1st level

