Update 1.0.9

-
Added the option to un socket gems from equipment
-
Added button inside of inventory to sell multiple items with one click
-
Added option inside of settings menu to disable screen shake
-
Players level, health and name can now be seen above there head inside multiplayer
-
When hovering over material icons it now shows you the name of that material
-
Added a notification to show you what item was added into the inventory
Bug fixes and changes
- Pets would attack npc and objects inside of the tavern
- materials no longer have to be manually picked up, they will be added to your inventory when you run over them
- Fixed an issue with the post processing effects that would cause the game to look blurry
- fixed an issue where the bow skills were not always registering damage
- made some changes to the bow skills effects
- fixed a grammar issue in the player menu
- Cannon balls no longer explode on the player but bounce off
- Updated the tutorial on the 1st level
Changed files in this update