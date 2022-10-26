HorrorBox is now available on Steam!

Happy October All!

We are proud to announce that we have released HorrorBox into Steam Early Access as of this morning. We have been working on this project for the last 6 months and have had a blast.

In it's current state Horror Box is available with a feature complete map "Meadowside Lounge" & the "Fireman" killer. We plan to release more maps, features, killers as well as general polish and bug fixing throughout the duration of our time in Early Access and beyond. Expect plentiful updates, community events and more.

We hope that you guys will provide us with plentiful feedback & more as we look to improve the experience for our players & fans alike.

Thanks & have a horrifying Halloween,

Cryogen Labs.