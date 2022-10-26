Update 0.8.4497a

Changelog
-
Execution of scripting methods rshell_server, net_use, get_router and connect_service is not allowed if the player is not connected to the internet.
-
Execution of commands in a terminal connected to a remote computer is not allowed if the player has completely disconnected from the network
-
If the player completely disconnects from the network any running script stops. (in the future this will be limited only to scripts that connect to remote machines)
-
Fixed Bug #918: Invisible from the world with gateway 0.0.0.0 after restoring the home network while connected to it
-
Fixed Bug #931: Lose ownership of wallet when reseting the home computer twice in a row
Changed files in this update