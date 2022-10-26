 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 26 October 2022

Update 0.8.4497a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Execution of scripting methods rshell_server, net_use, get_router and connect_service is not allowed if the player is not connected to the internet.

  • Execution of commands in a terminal connected to a remote computer is not allowed if the player has completely disconnected from the network

  • If the player completely disconnects from the network any running script stops. (in the future this will be limited only to scripts that connect to remote machines)

  • Fixed Bug #918: Invisible from the world with gateway 0.0.0.0 after restoring the home network while connected to it

  • Fixed Bug #931: Lose ownership of wallet when reseting the home computer twice in a row

