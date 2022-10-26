Update 0.8.4497a

Execution of scripting methods rshell_server, net_use, get_router and connect_service is not allowed if the player is not connected to the internet.

Execution of commands in a terminal connected to a remote computer is not allowed if the player has completely disconnected from the network

If the player completely disconnects from the network any running script stops. (in the future this will be limited only to scripts that connect to remote machines)

Fixed Bug #918: Invisible from the world with gateway 0.0.0.0 after restoring the home network while connected to it