Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 26 October 2022

2022.10.27update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Land attractiveness (easily targeted by CPU attacks) was fixed until now
Dynamic land attractiveness by kokudaka, visits to merchants, existence of trade routes, and gold mines
・When there are few soldiers in battle (new), the shape of the initial formation will change slightly.
・Improved that it was difficult to respond even if you clicked on a point when moving by specifying coordinates in Commander Mode in Battle (New).
・Added shortcut key for commander mode switching in battle (new) (right click)
・In battle (new), like in battle (old), soldiers will disperse every turn if morale is zero.
・In battle (new), like battle (old), if the money is negative, morale will decrease every turn.
・Fixed a bug that caused the game to stop under certain conditions at the end of the battle in Battle (New).
・Implemented the effect of "large army operation" in battle (new) as well as in battle (old).
・Implementation of an order to retreat all troops and a retreat in battle (new)
・Changed the role of the military commander ability "speed" in battle (new). Old: Number of attacks → New: Affects evasion rate
・Corrected the default value of some officers' dear officers and hated officers.
・Fixed the stats of some officers
・Other minor fixes

