Pre-Release Event: Steam Key Giveaway, Speedrunning and Update v0.8.025a

Hi everyone!

As we are getting closer and closer to the beginning of Early Access on November 7th, we wanted to do a little something in preparation for all that is coming. And with that in mind, we decided to run a small Pre-Release event where you have a chance of getting a Steam Key for Soulstone Survivors for free, in addition to a few other prizes!

Together with this update v0.8.025a which we will get into in a second, we set up a small Speedrunning tournament over in our Discord, where the fastest players will be eligible to earn the following prizes:

6x Soulstone Survivors Steam Keys;

$30 Steam Gift card courtesy of @VyvLiveGaming on Twitch;

Unique Discord roles to show how awesome you are;

If speedrunning is not your thing, not to worry! All participants will have a chance of getting a Steam Key regardless of their score! If you want to learn more, the first step is to join our Discord: https://discord.gg/q9gCH73r?event=1034911281452433419

Now, together with this event, we also released update v0.8.025a! This is a small update that focuses on fixing a few things while improving some skills that were in need of some love!

Full change list for version v0.8.025a:

General changes:

Community Event: Steam Key Giveaway and Speedrun Tournament, join our Discord to learn more !

Steam Key Giveaway and Speedrun Tournament, ! Fixed an issue where Tracking attacks (such as Alexi's Poison Volley or the Elite Snake Poison Spit) would have unreliable speeds. In general, you should feel those attacks slightly faster than before if you are far away from the target;

Fixed an issue where bosses would cast their skills without looking at you;

Fixed an issue where certain projectiles would remain forever in the game;

Fixed issue where the Effect Opacity option was not affecting ground effects such as cracks and whatnot;

Poison and Bleed now deal damage every second. Total damage and duration are still the same;

Increased the damage of Smite from 450 to 630;

Reduced the cooldown of Smite from 10 to 8 seconds;

Increased the damage of Templars Verdict from 280 to 480;

Increased the damage of Poison Bolt from 130 to 150 per bolt;

Reduced the damage from Skeletal Archers from 240 to 200 per projectile;

Increased the health of Skeletal Archers from 60 to 90;

Increased the health of Skeletal Mages from 80 to 120;

We are super excited about all that is coming to the game in less than two weeks now, and we can't wait to know what you will all think of the new classes, skills and challenges you will find in the Early Access version, but until then, we hope you will have fun with the Prologue, and if you run into any issues, please do let us know!

Best wishes,