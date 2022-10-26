All Hail the Somberseason!

Hail Somberwalkers!

Now is time for the return of the Somberseason. Our players from the Early Access may remember this in game event. A new tree has grown this year so you can expect the final reward for the scenario to be a bit different.

The Somberseason is now becoming a shop event too. This is your chance to get a new player frame and a new pet. We also added a few cosmetic that you can use to create new style for your character.

And lastly, we have the content update that was promised for a long time. Check out the changelog for more details.

We would like to thank everyone that connected to the playtest server to help us get the release as bug free as possible.

Thanks for playing!



Changelog

October 26 - Version: 1.0.1.0

Features and Changes

Some buildings, including the Mist Tower, can now gather resources passively while not playing.

Fixes

Fixed an issue in combat position when a player flees and another join.

Removed bones from material requesting weekly/daily.

Content Changes