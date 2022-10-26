All Hail the Somberseason!

Hail Somberwalkers!
Now is time for the return of the Somberseason. Our players from the Early Access may remember this in game event. A new tree has grown this year so you can expect the final reward for the scenario to be a bit different.
The Somberseason is now becoming a shop event too. This is your chance to get a new player frame and a new pet. We also added a few cosmetic that you can use to create new style for your character.
And lastly, we have the content update that was promised for a long time. Check out the changelog for more details.
We would like to thank everyone that connected to the playtest server to help us get the release as bug free as possible.
Thanks for playing!
Changelog
October 26 - Version: 1.0.1.0
Features and Changes
- Some buildings, including the Mist Tower, can now gather resources passively while not playing.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue in combat position when a player flees and another join.
- Removed bones from material requesting weekly/daily.
Content Changes
- New main story quest.
- A new special challenging companion to acquire and upgrade. A total of nine upgrades available.
- Finn third upgrade.
- Two new rare level 5 resources.
- Two new building slots.
- Three new specialized gathering buildings.
- Longuard Pass reduced to 32 Mountain.
- Heroic Dar'hon.
- All non-max level 40 tamable creature max level raised by 5.
- All tamable creature now has some bonus life point. Must be leveled at least once for that to take effect.
- Terror bosses in Garrun'gol now give a considerable amount of Mist shards as loot to incentivize help.
- New season.
Changed files in this update