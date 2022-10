Share · View all patches · Build 9806129 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone,

We worked for a long time on the Hero Jumper workshop system, and after a lot of testing and bug fixes, we finally managed to finish it.

Now, you can publish maps to the public and they can subscribe to them and play them.

For more info on how to upload/play workshop maps, visit our documentation.

Have fun destroying Hero Jumper!