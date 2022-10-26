Story Update #2 Julia

Share · View all patches · Build 9806064 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Story Content

5 scenes added to the Game that explore world and characters of GwenBlade. And 3 of them dedicated to Julia a new mysterious Character

She is heartbroken and hopeless, closed from everyone and maybe, just maybe you can help her.

Try to light up, show hope.

Julia's Soul - a lonely island in lightless night, just in a center of vast dark ocean.

Mechanics

Roguelite and Campaign now has a different memory slots

New Mechanic added - a Self rating! It goes up when dealing damage and defeating foes. It's increases amount of happiness that you receive

Now range weapons don't consume notes to shoot

Abilities don't consume motivation, but notes instead. Cooldown time for abilities is now increased.

Basic enemies can drop weapons with a miniscule chance of 1% (as a reminder - bosses and minibosses drop weapons with a 100% chance)

After death enemy has a 50% chance to drop a note

Block is removed from the game - Now Jane blocks passively if she has motivation

Future

In the end of the campaign, there is an announcement for a new update with a date - be sure to check it out!