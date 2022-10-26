Story Update #2 Julia

Story Content
5 scenes added to the Game that explore world and characters of GwenBlade. And 3 of them dedicated to Julia a new mysterious Character
She is heartbroken and hopeless, closed from everyone and maybe, just maybe you can help her.
Try to light up, show hope.
Julia's Soul - a lonely island in lightless night, just in a center of vast dark ocean.
Mechanics
Roguelite and Campaign now has a different memory slots
New Mechanic added - a Self rating! It goes up when dealing damage and defeating foes. It's increases amount of happiness that you receive
Now range weapons don't consume notes to shoot
Abilities don't consume motivation, but notes instead. Cooldown time for abilities is now increased.
Basic enemies can drop weapons with a miniscule chance of 1% (as a reminder - bosses and minibosses drop weapons with a 100% chance)
After death enemy has a 50% chance to drop a note
Block is removed from the game - Now Jane blocks passively if she has motivation
Future
In the end of the campaign, there is an announcement for a new update with a date - be sure to check it out!
