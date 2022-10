The Birch Grove map has been stylized with a Halloween theme. Now it will meet terrifying-themed objects: pumpkins, some of which will glow at night, and gravestones.





New props



Smoke machine



Sparkular



Pumpkin



Carved pumpkin



Gravestone



Golden toilet

New achievement



Jack O'lantern

Insert a candle into the carved pumpkin.

We wish you a good Halloween!