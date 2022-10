Hey Flingers, quick patch here!

We fixed a bug where the Witches' Brooms weren't showing up in the spookified levels. They're another catchup mechanic which allow teams who are falling behind to grab a ride and catch up to the first place team more quickly. They're also super fun and physics-based so we wanted to make sure they made it into this Spooky Season.

Have fun!

Team SplitSide